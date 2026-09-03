Fox Sports’ Australian channel brands will be renamed under the Kayo SPORTS banner in 2027 as owner DAZN brings its two major sports brands together.

Fox Footy, Fox Cricket and Fox League will become Kayo Footy, Kayo Cricket and Kayo League, while the remaining Fox Sports channels will adopt the Kayo SPORTS name.

The move forms part of Foxtel Media’s wider transition to DAZN Media+, following DAZN’s acquisition of Foxtel Group in 2025. The newly branded advertising division has also unveiled AI-powered media buying, a sports audience database, creator-led Club Kayo content and expanded in-stadium advertising.

DAZN said the rebrand would combine Fox Sports’ production, journalism and on-air talent with Kayo’s streaming technology, digital reach and subscriber base. Existing coverage will remain available to Foxtel customers.

Kayo and Foxtel will continue to show every AFL and NRL home-and-away match live in 2027, with no advertising breaks during play and selected games available in 4K.

The NRL season will expand to nine matches per full round following the Perth Bears’ entry into the competition. Coverage will begin with the season launch in Las Vegas before continuing through events including Magic Round.

Kayo will also carry AFL Origin between Western Australia and South Australia in February, followed by the AFL premiership season from March. The new Sydney Football League’s weekly featured match will stream free through Kayo Freebies.

In motorsport, Kayo has renewed its MotoGP rights into the next decade, extending a broadcaster partnership that will pass 30 years. Every practice, qualifying session and race will remain available, including the Australian MotoGP’s move to Adelaide in 2027.

Kayo has also extended its America’s Cup agreement for the 38th edition, which will feature Team Australia’s first challenge in almost three decades. Its sailing coverage will also include SailGP.

A renewed PGA Tour deal will keep every event of the golf season on the platform, alongside the men’s majors, Australian Open, BMW Australian PGA Championship, DP World Tour and major Australian women’s tournaments.

Other coverage includes Formula 1, Supercars, cricket, UFC, boxing and US sports through ESPN, including the NBA, NFL, MLB, WNBA and NHL.

Regular programs such as NRL 360, AFL 360, The Late Show with Matty Johns, Bounce, First Crack and On the Couch will continue. A weekly MotorRacing 360 program will be hosted by Jess Yates and Paul Murray, with Mark Skaife and other guests.

Kayo will expand further in January 2028 through a partnership with the Surfing Super League, covering events at nine Australian beaches.

Foxtel Group said it invests more than $1 billion annually in sports rights and production across more than 50 sports.