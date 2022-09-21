Grand Final week has officially launched across Foxtel and Kayo Sports, with a Grand Final Parade, the first ever live AFL 360 show, and the return of Longest Kick at The Yarra.

And, of course, there will be the big game itself on Saturday.

Thursday evening sees AFL 360 broadcast live in front of a studio audience for the first time in 12 years.

Gerard Whateley and Mark Robinson will speak with AFL boss Gillon McLachlan, reigning Norm Smith Medallist Christian Petracca and 2020 Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale.

Then Bounce host Jason Dunstall and Andrew Gaze, Cameron Mooney, Bernie Vince and Ben Dixon will host a best-of in front of a live-studio audience.

Grand Final Eve sees the two competing teams going down the Yarra River on boats for a twist of the Grand Final Parade.

Best On Ground will celebrate the season and feature the best ten moments from the show – again, in front of a studio audience, with the likes of Mark Howard, Kath Loughnan, Jonathan Brown, Nathan Buckley and Nick Riewoldt wrapping the year.

On Grand Final Day, the North Melbourne Breakfast leads into the return of Longest Kick at The Yarra, featuring a number of elite players, including Cameron Zurhaar, Jack Ginnivan, Sam Draper, and Chloe Molloy, who will aim to launch the Sherrin across the Yarra.

Following the Longest Kick competition, hosts Jason Dunstall and Ben Dixon hand back to Brad Johnson, Cameron Mooney, David King, Garry Lyon, Jonathan Brown, Jordan Lewis, Kath Loughnan, Leigh Montagna, Nathan Buckley, Nick Riewoldt and Sarah Jones for their pre-game analysis, before screening a replay straight after the game.