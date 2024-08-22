Home > Latest News > Four Faces For Tag Heuer’s Latest Red Bull Racing Watch

Four Faces For Tag Heuer’s Latest Red Bull Racing Watch

22 Aug 2024

The latest fruits of Tag Heuer’s eight-year partnership with Red Bull Racing – currently Oracle Red Bull Racing – come in the form of the new Calibre E4 45mm x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition.

The special edition watch features a black DLC-coated titanium case, exclusive watch faces, and a custom app that allows you to track the journey of the team, including countdowns and post-race yearly rankings.

The four faces are:

  • Season, which tracks Oracle Red Bull Racing Team‘s race locations;
  • Asphalt, inspired by the track’s texture;
  • RB20, named after this year’s Oracle Red Bull Racing car, and;
  • TAG Heuer Formula 1, echoing the dial of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition. 

“Crafted from black DLC-coated titanium grade 2, the 45mm case is paired with a bi-material strap featuring black rubber and blue asphalt-finish calfskin.”

 

The watch comes in blue packaging with red and yellow accents, “paying tribute to the Oracle Red Bull Racing team’s colors”. It includes an extra black rubber strap. 

There are heart rate, compass, microphone and barometer sensors; the operating system is Wear OS by Google, and the watch is compatible with Android 8.0 + (excluding Go edition) / iOS 15.0 +.

 

The pre-installed apps and features include Tag Heuer Golf, Tag Heuer Sports (Running, Cycling, Fitness, Swimming, other sports), Tag Heuer Wellness and NFT Viewer.

The watch retails in Australia for $2,800.



