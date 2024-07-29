Epson is no stranger to forcing projector companies to revise their overstated light output (Lumens) ratings.

Now, projector manufacturer Formovie has agreed to revise downwards its claimed lumens rating for some of its key projectors and also revise the method it uses to measure this after settling a lawsuit brought against it by Epson.

Formovie has to now correct previously overstated white brightness specifications worldwide for its Formovie Theater ultra-short throw projector. Its stated lumens ratings are being reduced from 2,800 lumens down to 1,800 lumens.

Formovie will also have to restate the lumens ratings on its P1 projector from 800 lumens down to 250 lumens.

Formovie will, going forward, use ISO 21118 standard for measuring a projector’s White Brightness.

“When projector brands use the same, internationally developed and published standards, it protects consumers and establishes trust within the industry…Formovie’s commitment to use internationally published and accepted standards (such as ISO 21118 for white brightness) moving forward for their entire product line will provide accurate white brightness information for consumers,” said Mike Isgrig, vice president of consumer sales and marketing, Epson America.

Epson has been championing consumer awareness over sometimes controversial practices among projector companies.

It cautions shoppers to be careful of misleading metrics listed as “Lux,” “LED lumens,” “CVIA,” or “Lamp Brightness” that fail to follow standardised methods.

The many unofficial brightness claims make it more confusing for consumers to objectively compare the performance of projectors, especially when they shop on third-party websites.

The correct projector light output measurements should be stated using standards from internationally recognised standards groups. According to Ecoustics, these groups include the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM).

The ISO defines projector white brightness is ISO 21118. In addition, the US member body for ISO – ANSI (American National Standards Institute) – has adopted ISO 21118, underscoring ISO 21118 as the industry standard for white brightness.

The ICDM publishes the Information Display Measurement Standards (IDMS) where the methodology for measuring projector colour brightness is defined.

Epson has attempted to bring accountability as to how projector brightness is measured, compared and advertised. Some of the other companies that have ended up settling lawsuits brought against it by Epson include Anker, Wemax and Dangbei, among others.