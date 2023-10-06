HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Former Ubisoft Execs Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Charges

Former Ubisoft Execs Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Charges

By | 6 Oct 2023

After a year into a sexual harassment investigation and interviewing around 50 current and former Ubisoft employees, five former executives from Ubisoft have been arrested by French police.

Among those arrested are former chief creative officer Serge Hascoët and ex-VP of editorial and creative services Tommy François, two of several employees pushed out of Ubisoft in 2020 after several former employees came forward with sexual abuse and harassment allegations.

The French video game publisher may have axed several key players that encouraged a work environment rife with abuse and harassment, but the behaviour was widespread, which is what a 2020 internal Ubisoft survey found with 25% of their workforce saying they suffered workplace misconduct.

The arrests made by the Bobigny public prosecutor’s office occurred after two complaints were made in 2021 to the Solidaires Informatique union.

According to the French Libération report, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Maude Beckers said, “the case is very particular because [its] beyond simple individual behaviour, it reveals systemic sexual violence.”

In the Ubisoft camp, a spokesperson said: “Ubisoft has no knowledge of what has been shared and therefore can’t comment.”



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Adjusts $75bn Activision Deal To Sway CMA
E3 2023 Cancelled Due To Lack Of Interest
Gaming Industry Facing First Annual Decline In A Decade
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Sony To Buy Haven Gaming Studio
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

OOps! Sonos Panics, After Top Director Quits To Join Arch Rvial Amazon
Latest News
/
October 7, 2023
/
Musk Strips Headlines From News In New X Twist
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
Screen Mirroring Comes To Apple’s Vision Pro Headset
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
Adobe’s New Photoshop AI Is Editing On Steroids
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
New Teams Is Faster & Takes Less Memory
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OOps! Sonos Panics, After Top Director Quits To Join Arch Rvial Amazon
Latest News
/
October 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos has been dealt a major blow after one of the most respected technology product gurus in the industry and...
Read More