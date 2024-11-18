David Hargreaves a former Sony sales director (seen above) has died suddenly following a sudden heart attack.

Hargreaves, who was working as the General Manager of Sydney based Ayonz, had been suffering from diabetes, prior to being rushed into hospital last week after collapsing.

After leaving Sony he took on the role of National Sales Manager at Nespresso between 2012 and 2014.

He then took a role of General Manager of sales with Taiwanese set top box manufacturer Topfield who disappeared from the Australian market after a controversial court case involving allegations of fraudulent transfer of shares in the NSW Supreme Court.

Hargreaves left shortly afterwards; he joined Ayonz in 2017 where he has worked for the past 7 years.

He was a regular at CES and IFA Trade shows.

Details of his funeral have not been announced.