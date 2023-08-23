There are many people who use earbuds as sleep aids, and there have been a lot of options that just aren’t comfortable for side sleepers, or viable overnight.

Five years ago, Bose brought out the first set of Sleepbuds, which didn’t play music and lacked active noise cancellation. They were designed to sit comfortably in ears during sleep and produce masking sounds to minimise disturbances.

While these seemed to be loved, there were some complications. The first gen pair was discontinued due to battery reliability issues, and to some surprise, Bose tried again in 2020 with a redesigned pair. However, after a few months, the Sleepbuds II saw an end, for undisclosed reasons.

Since then, companies including Anker have tried their hand in the market, however were unable to produce something similar to the Sleepbuds. Now, three ex-Bose employees; N.B. Patil, Charles Taylor, and Brian Mulcahey, formed Ozlo, and acquired the trademark from Bose.

Now owning the product, minus the exception of the ear tips, closely resembling Bose’s ‘StayHear’ design, the company have revamped the Sleepbuds, feeling similar to previous versions, with a promise of lasting through a typical night’s sleep (10 hours).

These new buds also include “biometric sensing technology to monitor your movement and respiration while you lay in bed to determine when you’ve fallen asleep and help understand your sleep stages.”

Patil mentioned the company carefully rearchitected the Sleepbuds with new batteries and other components, in an effort to avoid any snags or hardware faults.

The charging case is also more sophisticated including sensors for light, sound, and temperature, helping understand the user’s sleep environment and what factors result in lost sleep. All of the information is stored on the mobile app for a morning breakdown of how well the user slept.

Data is not transmitted to the cloud, but users are able to choose to share their measurements with Apple Health or Android Health Connect.

The biggest upgrade is that the buds can now play music along with reimagined masking sounds, meaning users can load up whatever white noise sound they prefer.

The founders of Ozlo are aiming for a long buildout of software capabilities, possibly including personalised sleep therapy. There are also plans to introduce an API for Android and iOS.

Having already raised over $10 million USD in funding, Ozlo is expected to turn to Kickstarter in an effort to bring these Sleepbuds to consumers, for about the same price the original Bose versions were (approx. $379.00 AUD).