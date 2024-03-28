HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Forget About Easter Eggs The New Craze Is Lolly Ear Buds

Forget About Easter Eggs The New Craze Is Lolly Ear Buds

By | 28 Mar 2024

As it’s coming up to Easter and Easter Egg time, we thought this may be an alternative if you have a craving for all things Chocolate.

Japanese Candy maker Meiji has released $258 limited-edition wireless earbuds, made to look like a mushroom-shaped chocolate snack but you may have to be quick as the new offering sold out within 10 minutes of being released online in Japan yesterday.

Candy maker Meiji received a rush of orders after making the earbuds available claiming “We’re surprised at the unexpected response,”.

The devices closely resemble Meiji’s mushroom shaped Kinoko no Yama sweets, which first went on sale in 1975 and are called Chocorooms in English.

So, if you are turned on having Chocorooms plugged into your ears the chances are as there has been an International rush for the unique offering.

Apparently, Meiji started developing the earbuds in 2023 and says they will serve as a steppingstone to boost their global brand profile.

The earbuds have drawn attention for their ability to perform simultaneous interpretation in 144 languages through an app.

Meiji looks to tap the striking sight of Chocorooms plugged into the ear to spark interest in the brand among people in Australia claims management.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: JBL Cracks It With A New Work, Play, $249 Video Call Bud
Jabra To Launch New ANC Buds But It May Pay To Wait For The Price Drop
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Consumers Find Social Media Advertising “Creepy”
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Global XR Headsets Shipments Fell 19% In 2023
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Logitech Unveils Signature Keyboard Combo
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Samsung Set To Launch 2024 TVs Next Month Ultimate 4K Content Key
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
It was only last week that the Nothing Phone (2a) gained the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update, which brought with it...
Read More