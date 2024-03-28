As it’s coming up to Easter and Easter Egg time, we thought this may be an alternative if you have a craving for all things Chocolate.

Japanese Candy maker Meiji has released $258 limited-edition wireless earbuds, made to look like a mushroom-shaped chocolate snack but you may have to be quick as the new offering sold out within 10 minutes of being released online in Japan yesterday.

Candy maker Meiji received a rush of orders after making the earbuds available claiming “We’re surprised at the unexpected response,”.

The devices closely resemble Meiji’s mushroom shaped Kinoko no Yama sweets, which first went on sale in 1975 and are called Chocorooms in English.

So, if you are turned on having Chocorooms plugged into your ears the chances are as there has been an International rush for the unique offering.

Apparently, Meiji started developing the earbuds in 2023 and says they will serve as a steppingstone to boost their global brand profile.

The earbuds have drawn attention for their ability to perform simultaneous interpretation in 144 languages through an app.

Meiji looks to tap the striking sight of Chocorooms plugged into the ear to spark interest in the brand among people in Australia claims management.