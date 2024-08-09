Ford has teamed up with bike company N+ to launch a new line of e-bike models inspired by the American car manufacturer’s iconic Bronco and Mustang cars.

The rugged Bronco e-bike has been designed to handle rough terrain, just as the four-wheel SUV that it is inspired from.

The bike will come with a 750W hub motor that generates 85 Nm of torque. It will also feature a dual-suspension system that Ford has branded “GOAT,” which it says stands for “Goes Over Any Type of Terrain”. A motorcycle-inspired saddle will be exclusive to the Bronco-branded bike.

The Bronco e-bike will have a top speed of 28mph and its battery can deliver up to 60 miles of range, depending on driving style, terrain and power usage. It will take up to 3.5 hours to fully recharge the battery.

As for its Mustang model, Ford has announced two e-bikes inspired by the muscle car. Both e-bikes feature similar performance specs as the Bronco e-bike.

The standard Mustang e-bike will be joined by a limited-edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition model available exclusively through Ford dealers. Ford says that both bikes will handle in a way that “mimics the iconic sports car.”

The Bronco e-bike will feature Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5 x 2.6-inch tyres, while the Mustang e-bike will have Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tyres.

Both the Bronco and Mustang line of e-bikes will have four-piston hydraulic brakes and full-colour centre-mounted LCDs to provide real-time information such as speed, battery life, and range.

The Bronco e-bike will start at $4,500 (A$6,830), with an additional $350 (A$531) applicable if a customer wants to choose from one of ten colour options beyond the standard Area 51.

The Mustang e-bike will sell for $4,000 (A$6,070), with the option to $390 (A$590) to choose a paint beyond the base carbonized metallic grey.

Pre-orders for both bikes have opened on the company’s US website, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

Details of availability and exact pricing for Australia are yet to be confirmed.

Another major update for e-bike enthusiasts in Australia, is that drone manufacturer DJI has confirmed that it is bringing its newly-announced and first-ever e-bike, Amflow, to Australia. You can read more about it on ChannelNews here.