Perth-based Force Technology whose products are distributed in more than 3,300 retail stores across Australia, has now acquired the exclusive distribution rights to more brands – Rolling Square and Ringo.

Rolling Square, a Swiss-based tech company, offers an extensive range of charging, tracking, and work-from-home solutions, including the Tau and Tau 2 emergency keyring power banks, and the inCharge 6-in-1 cable (seen above).

Lorenzo Ferraris, Co-Founder and CEO of Rolling Square, said, “Since our journey began in 2014, we’ve been thrilled to see so many Australians embrace our products online. Now, we’re eager to partner with Force in our next chapter in the Australian market, making our products available in retail channels.”

Carl Bonham, CEO of Force which is a part of the ASX-listed Stealth Group Holdings, added, “Previously only available online internationally at the Rolling Square website, we are making Rolling Square available in retail stores for all Australians to experience. The initial interest in the product has been very strong with stock starting to appear on shelves now.”

Alongside Rolling Square, Force has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Ringo in Australia too.

Ringo is a dual-purpose water bottle and tripod phone holder that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 using premium BPA-free stainless steel.

Ringo’s proprietary lid features a strong magnetic ring that allows your device to be rotated 360 degrees to watch or shoot video and make video calls at the angle you choose.

Ringo’s water bottles appeal to content creators, gym-goers, and frequent travellers. Ringo is compatible with all MagSafe devices and accessories and comes with a proprietary Magnetic Booster Ring for devices without MagSafe technology built into them.

The concept for Ringo began in 2020, launching in 2023 with initial funding through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The company has grown rapidly to be available globally in 26 countries, with over 900 retail stockists.

After having sold out five times in its short history, Ringo has ramped up production to meet the global demand.

In Australia, Ringo will be available in two sizes (710ml and 950ml), and five colours: stainless steel, black, orange, ivory and pink.

Chris Place, founder and CEO of Ringo, said “We were seeking a partner in Australia who would help us grow and Force is a great fit. With Force’s long history of successfully distributing brands in Australia, combined with their entrepreneurial approach, we know our brand is in good hands.”

Bonham added that Ringo will initially be available at select retailers, before being more widely available among others “We are excited to announce the exclusive launch stockists that will feature Ringo. Australians will be able to buy Ringo from selected City Beach, Officeworks and WHSmith stores, or online via Nutrition Warehouse. We will be announcing further retailers in the very near future,” noted Bonham.