Home > Latest News > Foldable MacBook ‘Delayed Significantly’

Foldable MacBook ‘Delayed Significantly’

By | 26 Aug 2024

Anybody waiting on a foldable MacBook might like to turn away.

“Mass production delayed significantly.”

This is how analyst Ming-Chi Kuo described the current situation facing Apple and its foldable MacBook.

In an X post, Kuo – who has been closely observing the foldable – told his 170,000 followers that according to his latest market survey the foldable was being pushed back from a possible 2026 launch to 2027 or 2028.

He said “mass production delayed significantly”, but confirmed a “final display size spec at 18.8 inches”.

The 20.25-inch design he had predicted earlier this year had been cancelled, he said, “and due to technical challenges with the display and mechanical, the assembly mass production schedule has been pushed back from 1H26 to the end of 2027 or 2028”.

In a Medium post in May Kuo stated that LGD was the exclusive panel supplier. 

“Crease-free panel as a design goal, resulting in very high panel and hinge costs: Apple aims to make the panel as crease-free as possible, requiring high design specifications for both the panel and the hinge.”

He said “current preliminary estimates” put the panel cost at US$600-650 (A$883-$957) and the Amphenol hinge cost at US$200-$250 (A$294-$368).  

“A high level of integration between the panel and hinge is required to address the crease issue. If production yields improve significantly by the time of mass production, these costs could decrease.”

Still, “the foldable MacBook is likely to be expensive”, Kuo said. “Unless Apple can significantly improve yields and reduce costs before mass production, the BOM cost of the foldable MacBook could approach that of the current Vision Pro”.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple Tipped to Launch 20-Inch Foldable MacBook In Next 3 Yrs
Apple Unveils New 13 & 15” MacBook Airs With M3 Chip
Apple Plans To Thwart Sales Slump With New Products & Upgrades
Apple Users Warned About Fake Chrome Update
Apple’s OLED MacBooks Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Quietly Ditches Photo Subscription Service
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/
Ombudsperson Moves To Protect Rights Of Flyers, New Aviation White Paper
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/
REVIEW: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Sets A New Benchmark For Android Devices
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/
Coles Updates Terms Of Payments To Suppliers
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/
Samsung’s Galaxy Ring Is $600 Worth Of ‘Disposable Tech’
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Quietly Ditches Photo Subscription Service
Latest News
/
August 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Less than a year after Amazon launched its Echo Show 8 Photos Edition, it has revealed it is pulling the...
Read More