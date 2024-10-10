Home > Latest News > Focal’s New Cans Aimed At Those Who Listen For A Living

Focal’s New Cans Aimed At Those Who Listen For A Living

By | 10 Oct 2024

Focal is hoping its new headphone model – the Lensys Professional – will attract producers, sound engineers, musicians and composers. People who often settle in for long sessions with their cans, and demand not only precision audio but a product built for comfort.

The company says its R&D team “allocated a great amount of time and effort to come up with a headphone that provides a high degree of accuracy, while guaranteeing comfort and isolation, to ensure portability without compromising the monitoring experience”.

The Lensys Professional headphones are crafted in Focal’s French workshops and join the Clear Mg Professional and Listen Professional in the company’s headphone collection.

Focal says its engineers chose a 15/8″ (40mm) aluminium/magnesium electrodynamic driver with an M-shaped dome, “an exclusive innovation that allows for incredibly precise sound reproduction”.

“Aluminium is used to increase the dome’s rigidity and greatly reduce distortion, while magnesium helps to ensure excellent damping.”

The result, the company claims, is “deep bass, accurate high frequencies, and crystal-clear midrange”.

 

Focal Lensys Professional.

It says the M shape of the dome “achieves exceptional rigidity for a linear frequency response and improved sound dispersion. The drive unit components are angled within the earcups to enhance stereo imaging, while the acoustic load is optimised to deliver performance similar to that of a bass-reflex loudspeaker, for low-end extension”.

A set of Lensys Professionals weighs 306 grams and it comes with memory foam earpads. The headband is covered with a breathable fabric and follows a smooth curve, which Focal says is ideal for over-the-head wear.

The cans come with a carrying case and two cables.

Lensys Professional headphones are released this month and have a RRP of US$699 (A$1,039).



