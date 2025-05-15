French audio brand Focal has unveiled a trio of new lacquered finishes for its Diva Utopia wireless loudspeakers. The finishes, Black High Gloss, Dune High Gloss and Off White High Gloss, join the original Grey Felt version, with prices starting from around A$76,000 including the upgrade. First launched in 2024, the Diva Utopia features built-in Naim amplification delivering 400W per speaker, with each driver powered individually. Focal’s custom UWB (Ultra Wide Band) wireless transmission offers lossless, low-latency audio. About Post Author Joe Gallop Share audio, Focal, Speaker