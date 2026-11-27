Millions of Flight Centre customers could have had their personal information exposed after cyber criminals targeted a third-party accommodation booking platform used by the Australian travel giant.

In a statement to the ASX on Thursday, Flight Centre revealed suspicious activity within a system supporting Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Cruiseabout and some independent travel agents.

The affected platform supports international operations, including Australia, the US, UK, Canada and South Africa.

Flight Centre believes unauthorised individuals may have accessed a significant number of customer records, although the extent of the data theft remains unknown.

Most records contained customer names and basic travel information. However, a small percentage included passport details, email addresses, telephone numbers and birth dates. In rare cases, health and mobility information may also have been exposed.

Preliminary investigations suggest credit card, payment and banking details have not been accessed.

Flight reservations and corporate travel bookings were unaffected, with leisure travel businesses continuing to operate.

Flight Centre has declined to identify the third-party technology provider involved.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the security of external software suppliers.

Rapid7 vice-president of threat analytics Christiaan Beek said compromising a single booking platform potentially gave attackers access to customers across multiple travel brands.

Scyne Advisory managing director of cyber, James Calder, questioned the effectiveness of supply chain security measures, saying businesses frequently rely on assessments that cannot be independently verified.

Flight Centre has engaged cyber security specialist Mandiant to investigate the breach and changed authentication credentials and security keys.

The company is notifying relevant authorities and working to contact affected customers.

Travellers have been warned to remain vigilant against suspicious emails, text messages and telephone calls relating to their bookings.

The incident follows a September breach at Quest Apartments and Hotels affecting almost two million customers, with around 104,000 passport and driver’s licence details accessed.

Other prominent Australian businesses targeted by cyber criminals include Qantas, Optus, Medibank, Coles and Canva.

Flight Centre shares fell 2.85% to close at $10.56 on Thursday.