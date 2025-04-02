Google-owned Fitbit has recalled its Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches due to concerns over battery overheating. The recall applies to devices sold between August 2020 and September 2023.

The recall follows reports from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) that the lithium-ion batteries in some devices may overheat, posing a burn risk to users.

Fitbit has rolled out a firmware update that it claims mitigates the issue, meaning affected users do not need to return their devices but should check that they have installed the update.

Fitbit has provided an online tool for users to check whether their smartwatch is impacted by the issue. If their device is affected, the firmware update will activate a new battery management system to prevent overheating. If a device is not impacted, the update will not change its performance.

Consumers may also be eligible for an appeasement from Fitbit, though details on compensation eligibility can be found on Fitbit’s website.

Additionally, the ACCC has reminded consumers that they have rights under Australian Consumer Law, including potential refunds or replacements where applicable.

This recall comes just months after Google agreed to provide compensation for overheating issues related to the smartwatches. As reported by Channel News in January, Google offered affected consumers A$79.74 in compensation for the issue.

The recalled Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches were sold nationally and internationally through major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Amazon, Myer, Officeworks, Kmart, and others.

Consumers have been advised to check if their device is affected using Fitbit’s online tool and ensure it has the latest firmware update installed. Those eligible can apply for compensation on Fitbit’s website.