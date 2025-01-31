Home > Latest News > First Up It Was HMD Now Casio Is Set To Have A Crack At Selling Barbie Watches

First Up It Was HMD Now Casio Is Set To Have A Crack At Selling Barbie Watches

By | 31 Jan 2025

Casio is jumping on the same bandwagon as HMD who recently rolled out a Barbie smartphone.

According to sources Casio is set to release a new limited edition Barbie-themed G-Shock watch in February in an effort to get mothers to buy one of their devices for their daughters.

According to Mattel a Barbie licence has been in demand with several CE brands signing up for one following the release of the popular movie last year.

The Casio model that that will feature the Barbie makeover is the GMA-S110BE, GMA-S110BE-4A, or GMA-S110BE-4AJR, which is part of the popular GMA-S110 series.

The insight to the new watch was revealed was revealed in Hong Kong when a retailer accidently posted a promotion that indicated that users could register for a draw to purchase the watch starting February 10th, with an estimated shipping date of February 24th.

The watch is priced at A$410 in Hong Kong with device tipped to only be available in Australia in limited numbers.

The device will be mostly pink, with different shades used on the face, casing, and strap.

The watch includes Barbie branding and a heart-shaped detail on the speed indicator dial, matching the Barbie brand styling.

The hybrid digital-analogue watch supports 29 time zones and has an automatic calendar that works until 2099.

It also includes a stopwatch, a countdown timer, and five alarms. The watch runs on a CR1220 battery, which lasts about two years.

In other news, Casio Japan has recently announced two new G-Shock models, GD-010CE-5JF and GA-010CE-2AJF in its Urban Utility lineup. The main parts of these watches, like the case and bezel, are made from biomass plastic, and the bands use recycled materials.

The bands are dyed using a process that turns food waste into natural dyes, with the GA-010CE using red turnip dye and the GD-010CE using echinacea dye.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
