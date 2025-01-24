Six years ago, today Taiwanese phone maker HTC sold part of their struggling smartphone business to Google, now they are selling a shareholding in their xtended reality (XR) headsets and glasses business to Google.

At one stage HTC branded Android OS smartphones were the #1 choice in Australia, then along came Samsung.

Overnight the Company announced that Google is investing A$399M sand transferring several of HTC’s key employees to the U.S. company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, HTC said.

The two companies will also explore further collaboration opportunities, HTC added.

Back in 2017, Google purchased part of HTC’s smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion this operation became the basis for the development of the Google Pixel range of devices.

Google said in a separate statement that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses.

Lu Chia-te, HTC vice president and general counsel, confirmed that HTC had transferred their intellectual property rights to Google as a non-exclusive licence.

“Therefore, this is not a buyout nor an exclusive licence. In the future, HTC will still retain the ability to use, utilise, and even further develop it without any restrictions,” he said.