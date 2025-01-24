Home > Latest News > First It Was Mobiles Now Google Stumps Up Cash For More Of HTC’s Technology

First It Was Mobiles Now Google Stumps Up Cash For More Of HTC’s Technology

By | 24 Jan 2025

Six years ago, today Taiwanese phone maker HTC sold part of their struggling smartphone business to Google, now they are selling a shareholding in their xtended reality (XR) headsets and glasses business to Google.

At one stage HTC branded Android OS smartphones were the #1 choice in Australia, then along came Samsung.

Overnight the Company announced that Google is investing A$399M sand transferring  several of HTC’s key employees to the U.S. company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, HTC said.

The two companies will also explore further collaboration opportunities, HTC added.

Back in 2017, Google purchased part of HTC’s smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion this operation became the basis for the development of the Google Pixel range of devices.

Google said in a separate statement that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses.

Lu Chia-te, HTC vice president and general counsel, confirmed that HTC had transferred their intellectual property rights to Google as a non-exclusive licence.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
