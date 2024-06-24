During InfoComm 2024, Pro Audio Technology unveiled its brand-new range of commercial-centric loudspeakers.

There are five new multi-purpose loudspeakers for the premium end of the market, which are compact and flexible.

These loudspeakers are built-to-order and produce a high-maximum output level, as well as a refined acoustic performance.

They include ergonomic handles, multiple fly points, industry-standard mount points, and pole cups.

There are also optional Pro Audio SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Brackets that can be used to install all commercial loudspeakers on the wall, ceiling, floor, and other surfaces.

The Pro Audio SplitYoke Brack Kit works with all five commercial models, and the Caster Kit was designed for the CF-212.3 full-range speaker or CLF-212 subwoofer, making them portable in an instant.

Once the wheels are installed, they can be rolled into place, and the speaker wires can be connected to an external Theory loudspeaker controller. Then, it’s ready.

The CF-46.2 is a quad 6-inch 2-way multi-use loudspeaker that comes with an ultra-slender profile providing 120o conical coverage, integral pole cups and ergonomic handles. The optional SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Bracket Kit can be used for horizontal and vertical surface mounting.

The CF-28.2 is a dual 8-inch 2-way multi-use loudspeaker with an 80° x 60° elliptical horn, integral pole cups and ergonomic handles. The optional SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Bracket Kit can be used for horizontal and vertical surface mounting.

The CF-112.2 is a single 12-inch 2-way multi-use loudspeaker with an 80° x 60° elliptical horn, integral pole cups and ergonomic handles. The optional SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Bracket Kit can be used for horizontal and vertical surface mounting.

The CF-212.3 is a full-range multi-use loudspeaker with a built-in subwoofer, as well as a dual 12-inch and dual 8-inch 3-way multi-use loudspeaker. It has a rugged enclosure with a refined appearance that’s only 10-inches deep, and comes with ergonomic handles.

The optional SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Bracket Kit can be used for horizontal and vertical surface mounting, whereas the Caster Kit can be used for portability.

Finally, the CLF-212 is a high-output, compact bass-reflex subwoofer with dual 12-inch 1,400W woofers. It can be sonically matched to the CF-46.2, CF-28.2, and CF-112.2, and comes with integral pole cups and ergonomic handles.

The optional SplitYokeTM Multipurpose Mounting Bracket Kit can be used for horizontal and vertical surface mounting.

These are the first five Pro Audio Commercial models and will be available in Q4 2024. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

Over the last 20 years, Pro Audio has had a focus on designing and manufacturing a range of loudspeakers and DSP-amplified loudspeaker controllers that address high-end residential installation needs.

CEO and Product Designer for Pro Audio Technology, Paul Hales said, “It was brought to my attention that there is a desperate need at the premium end of the commercial market for high-output yet refined loudspeakers that can be installed virtually anywhere.”

“PRO Commercial loudspeakers are specifically designed to fill this niche with a family of products that are flexible, compact, easy to install, and can handle near sound reinforcement levels while sounding like true high fidelity.”