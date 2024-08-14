Thirty models of Samsung ovens have been recalled following hundreds of reports of “unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets”.

The flaw affects around 1.1 million slide-in electric ranges, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). They were manufactured in Thailand.

“These ranges have been involved in approximately 250 fires,” said the CPSC. “At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Approximately 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.”

Over 300 consumer reports have been received by Samsung since 2013.

Impacted consumers will receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range. These will need to be installed.

“Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use,” said the CPSC.

“Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the ‘Cooktop On’ notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.”

The CPSC urged consumers to heed the following safety advice to avoid the risk of fire: “Never place, leave or store anything on the top of your range. Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.”

You can see the full list of affected models here.

The model number is located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.

The CPSC said it “refers to corrective actions as ‘recalls’ because the public and media recognise and respond more readily to that description”.