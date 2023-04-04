HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Finder Announces More Job Cuts

By | 4 Apr 2023

Financial comparison website Finder has announced a second round of redundancies less than two months after it announced it was shedding 15 per cent of its workforce.

The website is making 40 staffers redundant in this latest round, after sacking 75 workers from its 500-strong workforce in February.

The staff cuts follow a ill-advised crypto play with its Finder Earn cryptocurrency savings product, which was closed after ASIC found the company didn’t have the required licences to offer such a product.

“We made this difficult decision in order to simplify the business and to up-weight our relative investment in Australia and other priority markets,” a Finder spokesman said.

“We are confident this puts the business in a strong financial position to continue to help consumers make better financial decisions through particularly challenging economic times.”



