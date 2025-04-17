Home > Latest News > Final’s Wireless VR3000 Could Be the Best Value Earbuds for Pro-Level Gamers

Final’s Wireless VR3000 Could Be the Best Value Earbuds for Pro-Level Gamers

By | 17 Apr 2025

Final has officially launched the VR3000 Wireless, its first true wireless earbuds designed specifically for gaming, offering a significant upgrade in both performance and convenience.

Set to retail for $129 USD, the earbuds will be available worldwide from 15 April 2025 through Amazon, Final’s official website, and selected retailers.

Building on the immersive soundstage and directional accuracy of the wired VR2000 and VR3000 models, the VR3000 Wireless introduces ultra-low latency audio, hybrid active noise cancellation, and enhanced mobility through wireless design.

The earbuds feature a newly developed 10mm dynamic driver, tuned in-house in Tokyo, engineered for fast, clean, and precise sound reproduction ideal for the demanding acoustic environments of modern games.

A key feature is Final’s ultra-low latency system, enabled via a bundled USB-C wireless transmitter that reduces latency to under 20 milliseconds.

This makes the wireless performance virtually indistinguishable from a wired connection, ensuring gamers hear every footstep, shot, and ambient cue exactly when it happens.

The system is compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android smartphones, and includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter for broader support.

The addition of hybrid active noise cancellation filters out background sounds like air conditioning and PC fans, allowing for a more immersive and fatigue-free gaming experience.

 

 

The VR3000 Wireless also includes dual MEMS microphones with noise suppression for clear communication during multiplayer sessions.

Final’s tuning philosophy prioritises realism and spatial accuracy over exaggerated bass, delivering detailed, lifelike audio that enhances competitive gameplay and cinematic storytelling.

With up to eight hours of continuous playback on a single charge (with ANC enabled) and 38 hours when using the charging case, the VR3000 Wireless offers endurance for extended gaming sessions.

The earbuds are rated IPX5 for water resistance, making them suitable for use beyond the gaming desk, including workouts and on-the-go listening.

Users can customise their experience through the Final CONNECT app, available on iOS and Android, which offers EQ adjustment and control over noise-cancelling modes.

Each set comes with Final’s Type E TWS ear tips in five sizes for a secure, comfortable fit.

While Final is still gaining recognition in the gaming space, the brand has built a strong reputation for high-quality audio products over the past 15 years.

The VR3000 Wireless marks a major step forward for Final’s gaming range, combining precision, comfort, and wireless freedom in a compact and affordable package.

However, the shared naming with the existing wired VR3000 may confuse buyers, who should check carefully before purchase.



