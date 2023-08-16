Remember Batterygate, when Apple deliberately nobbled iPhones in an effort to force the purchase of a new iPhone.

Just as new iPhone battery problems are revealed the original 2017 Batterygate saga is coming to an end with over $500M set to be handed out to former iPhone owners including many in Australia.

Recently lawyers representing Apple customers in the suit, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, announced that a US Court has dismissed two cases from people appealing the terms of what it called “the largest all-cash recovery in a computer intrusion case in history”.

Now that this case is out of the way over A$500M million dollars worth of compensation is set to handed out to former owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or first-generation iPhone SE devices.

According to the terms of the settlement, Apple would have to pay a minimum of US$310 million and up to $500 million, depending on how many people filed claims.

The bad news is that if you owned one of the affected phones and are just now hearing about this, the deadline to submit a claim passed in October 2020.

However, according to the attorneys, based on the number of people who filed, if you’re one of the 3 million or so people who did file and you were approved, then you can expect a payment of around $65. More details are listed on a website about the settlement.

The original class-action settlement was over Apple slowing down devices once iOS detected their batteries had degraded.

Apple said this would prevent the phones from spontaneously shutting down if the battery couldn’t supply the current needed.

However, it hadn’t mentioned the change that shipped in an iOS 10 software update until after users picked up on it, confirming what some consider “planned obsolescence” that pushed users to unnecessarily buy new phones even as Apple said it was done to make the devices work better as they aged.

Now, and just before the launch of the iPhone 15, new Apple battery problems are emerging.

Problems with Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have been racking up recently and now there’s growing concern about their batteries.

First spotted by Creative Bloq, an increasing number of users are reporting that the battery health of the iPhone 14 range is degrading faster than previous generations.

This is perhaps best illustrated in a post by tech creator Andrew Clare, who shows that the battery health of his iPhone 14 Pro lost 10% in a year, compared to 15% for his two-year-old iPhone 14 Pro (85%).

Apple claim that they are currently investigating the problem.