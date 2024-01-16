What is old is new again with vinyl records making a comeback and now the latest release from FiiO CP13, a Cassette Deck that looks like its straight out of the 80’s.

The cassette resurgence in Australia may be less popular than the renaissance vinyl is having, but according to a Music Network report, cassettes are projected to gain traction with artists like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, AC/DC, and Metallica add their music to retro cassettes.

Showcased at CES 2024, FiiO embraced the similarities to Walkmans of yesteryear as the new cassette deck was designed to honour the release of the first ever Walkman.

Batteries are not necessary with the new model as it has a USB-C port for charging the device, which gives it a battery life that maxes out at 15 hours.

The FiiO CP13 kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for playback and users expecting to find Bluetooth to connect AirPods could be disappointed, but it’s all in keeping with the original design.

There’s also large Play, FF RW, Stop buttons and a volume knob, but Walkman’s auto reverse feature may not have made the cut on this newer model.

Initially, the new cassette deck will be available in select regions such as the UK in March. Details on whether an Australia release will occur has not yet been confirmed.