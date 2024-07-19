Chinese audio gear company Fiio is going retro once again with an all-new portable CD player called the DM13.

While it resembles the iconic Sony Discman which reigned supreme in the 80s and 90s, Fiio’s latest device has upgrades that the Discman never had including support for wireless headphones.

With a Bluetooth connection, it supports the AptX, AptX HD, AptX Low Latency, and SBC codecs, allowing it to pair with wireless headphones.

It also has a built-in battery which Fiio claims returns around eight hours of playback time – you won’t have to fill your pockets with a set of AA cells when heading out for the day.

Set to be available from September, the DM13 supports 3.5mm single-ended 4.4mm balanced outputs for analogue line-out listening.

The device can be connected to a home stereo system. Analog, SPDIF, and USB audio connections are included on it, and the rechargeable battery can reportedly be bypassed while the CD player is in “desktop mode” and connected to a permanent power source.

Fiio’s portable CD player also supports FLAC, WAV, WMA, AAC, and MP3 file formats.

The DM13 will be available initially only with a silver finish and at a price point of around A$265. Subsequently, four additional colours – red, blue, black, and titanium – will be available too.

For fans of retro cool, it’s worth noting that Fiio also recently introduced a transparent edition of the CP13 portable cassette player. You can read about it on ChannelNews here.