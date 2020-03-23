Fetch TV Gives Subscribers Free Access To International News Channels

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Mar 2020
COVID-19 has driven demand for global news, and Fetch TV has responded by giving its subscribers free access to 11 English-language international news channels for three months.

The added channels will be available from 9.00am today (Monday 23rd of March), but may take up to 24 hours to roll out (restart your Fetch box after 9.00am for immediate access).

Viewers will now have 24/7 access to Al Jazeera, BBC World News, CGTN (China), Channel News Asia, CNN, euronews, France 24, MSNBC (US), NDTV 24×7 (India), and business and financial news from CNBC and Bloomberg.

“As we face challenging circumstances at home, the free to air networks are doing a wonderful job of keeping Australians informed. However, given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is great interest in reporting from around the world, and dedicated coverage of the financial markets,” Scott Lorson, CEO of Fetch TV, said.

Customers already subscribed to the $6 per month Knowledge Pack or the $20 per month Ultimate Pack will continue to be charged their usual monthly subscription.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media, and former Deputy Chief Sub-Editor at Oxford Business Group
