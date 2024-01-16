HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FedEx Takes On Amazon With fdx Commerce Platform

FedEx Takes On Amazon With fdx Commerce Platform

By | 16 Jan 2024

FedEx has announced a new data-driven commerce platform that offers merchants the ability to handle goods fulfilment independently of Amazon.

The new “fdx” service doesn’t purport to offer the scope of services provided by Amazon, but it is a response to Amazon eating away at FedEx’s market in the goods delivery business.

FedEx, in a statement, says fdx is “the first data-driven commerce platform that connects the entire customer journey — making it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfilment, and streamline returns”.

“FedEx is the only logistics company to connect the entire customer journey by offering end-to-end e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes – all in one platform,” it says.

FedEx Corp president and CEO Raj Subramaniam says the company is transforming into a digitally-led business “powered by our extensive physical transportation network, leveraging our scale and insights from moving 15 million packages per day”.

“Through fdx, we will enhance our longstanding relationships with merchants of all sizes to help them optimize and grow their businesses through digital intelligence.”

The new service means merchants can provide capabilities similar to an Amazon delivery, such as managing demand, optimising fulfilment, offering delivery options  and managing returns using fdx as the delivery service backend.

FedEx says fdx will help merchants make more strategic logistics decisions from point of demand to delivery and returns.

FedEX once worked in partnership with Amazon but in 2019 changed its tune, instead seeing it as a competitor with the potential to erode its delivery market share.

Then FedEx CFEO Fred Smith said Amazon was a player in a logistics space of five and a company that he thinks about every day.

“We basically compete in an ecosphere that’s got five entities in it. There’s UPS, there’s DHL, there’s the U.S. Postal Service, and now increasingly, there’s Amazon. That’s who we wake up every day trying to think about how we compete against and give the best services to our sales force,” he told CNBC.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Missed Deadline Could Scuttle Amazon’s IRobot Acquisition
Amazon Prime Video
Big Streaming Provider Moves To Slash Jobs
Amazon’s New Video-Streaming Feature To Compete With Apple AirPlay
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon’s New Prime Video Ads Could Generate $US5bn
Amazon Launches ‘Your Books’ Hub
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Is The Big Retailer Set To Be Nobbled By The ACCC?
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Microsoft Copilot Pro Lets You Create Your Own ChatGPT
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Apple Launches iPhone 15 Discount In China To Boost Sales
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Smartphone Shipments Fall, Apple Grabs #1 Spot
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Swann Rebrands, Goes In New Direction Kills It At CES
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Is The Big Retailer Set To Be Nobbled By The ACCC?
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The competition regulator is considering suing retailers over price manipulation product promotions and deceptive conduct, with the operations of Woolworths...
Read More