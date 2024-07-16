HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Jul 2024

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris last week, Samsung revealed the latest generation of its foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

Both those devices ship with One UI 6.1.1 software. That software is expected to soon bring some of the latest features from the foldables to older Samsung devices.

According to a thread on Samsung’s Korean forums, One UI 6.1.1 will ship the Auto Zoom feature in Flex Camera to the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Flex Camcorder mode, reported GSM Arena.

Instant Slowmo, which premiered on the Galaxy S24 series, is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip5, the Galaxy S23, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Portrait Studio, a feature that allows users to switch between different portrait effects, is also reported to be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and tab S9 series.

Another feature, Sketch to Image which delivers image-based options from sketches and drawings to a finished image, will come to the same models as Portrait Studio, while Life Effect will be available to all of them except the Galaxy S23 FE.

Motion Clipper, which creates GIFs from motion images will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and tab S9 series, as will Overlay translation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Also, the ability to edit DNGs in the Galaxy Photo Editor is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9 series.

You can read all about the latest Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, including the latest hardware and AI capabilities, on ChannelNews.



