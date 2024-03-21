The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has officially changed its definition for minimum broadband speeds from 25 megabits per second to 100 megabits per second.

In the future it will define high-speed downloads at 100 megabits per second and 20 megabits per second.

Since 2015 this had been stuck at 25Mbps/3Mbps since 2015.

Raising the speed metric matters because it helps the FCC report whether its failing or succeeding to close the broadband gap, and identifies which areas in the country are receiving adequate internet speeds, and investigates whether more government funding is necessary.

The report shows that, as of December 2022: