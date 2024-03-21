FCC Redefines Minimum Broadband Speeds From 25Mbps To 100Mbps
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has officially changed its definition for minimum broadband speeds from 25 megabits per second to 100 megabits per second.
In the future it will define high-speed downloads at 100 megabits per second and 20 megabits per second.
Since 2015 this had been stuck at 25Mbps/3Mbps since 2015.
Raising the speed metric matters because it helps the FCC report whether its failing or succeeding to close the broadband gap, and identifies which areas in the country are receiving adequate internet speeds, and investigates whether more government funding is necessary.
The report shows that, as of December 2022:
- Fixed terrestrial broadband service (excluding satellite) has not been physically deployed to approximately 24 million Americans, including almost 28% of Americans in rural areas, and more than 23% of people living on Tribal lands;
- Mobile 5G-NR coverage has not been physically deployed at minimum speeds of 35/3 Mbps to roughly 9% of all Americans, to almost 36% of Americans in rural areas, and to more than 20% of people living on Tribal lands;
- 45 million Americans lack access to both 100/20 Mbps fixed service and 35/3 Mbps mobile 5G-NR service; and
- Based on the new 1 Gbps per 1,000 students and staff short-term benchmark for schools and classrooms, 74% of school districts meet this goal.