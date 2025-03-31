The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices, raising questions about whether the company’s efforts comply with equal employment opportunity regulations.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sent a formal letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, announcing the probe, which focuses on the potential for discriminatory policies in Disney’s DEI initiatives.

The investigation comes amid a growing focus on how companies, including Disney, implement DEI programs, and the scrutiny they face from various political and regulatory forces.

Carr’s letter criticises several aspects of Disney’s DEI efforts, particularly its ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ initiative, mandatory “Inclusion Standards,” and what he described as racially-segregated affinity groups.

Carr also pointed to policies requiring that a significant percentage of characters and crew members be from underrepresented groups, which he argues may lead to race- and gender-based criteria that violate FCC rules.

In the letter, Carr emphasised the need for transparency and an accounting of Disney’s DEI practices. He noted that some of the company’s policies might be in conflict with federal law, which guarantees equal treatment under the law, stating that “promoting invidious forms of discrimination cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law.”

Disney has responded by stating that it is reviewing the FCC’s letter and looks forward to engaging with the commission to address any questions.

The company previously announced that it would scale back certain DEI initiatives, including the Reimagine Tomorrow program, although Carr expressed concerns that the company may not have made enough changes to fully align with federal regulations.

This investigation is part of a broader regulatory stance taken by Carr, who has voiced concerns over DEI practices in the private sector. He has warned that such initiatives could affect merger approvals and other regulatory reviews, stating that the FCC will closely monitor how companies embrace or alter DEI programs.

The controversy surrounding Disney’s DEI policies is not new. In recent years, the company has faced backlash over casting decisions that critics have framed as part of a broader “woke” agenda.

Controversial high-profile casting choices include the selection of Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, to play Snow White, and Halle Bailey, a Black actress, as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Disney’s stock has faced some volatility, with shares dropping more than 2% recently.

The controversy surrounding Disney’s DEI policies is not new. In recent years, the company has faced backlash over casting decisions that critics have framed as part of a broader “woke” agenda.

While some continue to question these choices, others would argue that embracing diversity in storytelling is far from problematic and reflects a broader shift toward a more inclusive entertainment industry.