Whistle-blower Frances Haugen has urged UK lawmakers to start regulating companies that rely on artificial intelligence before the opportunity to do so fades.

The former product manager for Facebook suggested the matter while speaking to a U.K. parliamentary committee on a draft examining the Online Safety Bill.

“We have a slight window of time to regain people control over AI, we have to take advantage of this moment.

“Right now, Facebook is closing the door on us being able to act.”

Haugen even urged the formation of moderators for larger Facebook groups.

She also suggested for her former company to start publishing updates on experiments that it is running.

Her comments come as Facebook faces heightened scrutiny from news media, regulators, and investors over everything from its business practices to its online advertising sales.