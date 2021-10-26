HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FB Whistle-Blower Urges UK Lawmakers To Act Fast  

FB Whistle-Blower Urges UK Lawmakers To Act Fast  

By | 26 Oct 2021

Whistle-blower Frances Haugen has urged UK lawmakers to start regulating companies that rely on artificial intelligence before the opportunity to do so fades. 

The former product manager for Facebook suggested the matter while speaking to a U.K. parliamentary committee on a draft examining the Online Safety Bill. 

“We have a slight window of time to regain people control over AI, we have to take advantage of this moment.  

“Right now, Facebook is closing the door on us being able to act.” 

Haugen even urged the formation of moderators for larger Facebook groups. 

She also suggested for her former company to start publishing updates on experiments that it is running.  

Her comments come as Facebook faces heightened scrutiny from news media, regulators, and investors over everything from its business practices to its online advertising sales. 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Ios Privacy Updates Impact Facebook Revenue
Facebook Responds To Australia’s World-First Privacy Code
Aussie Teens On Facebook Will Need Parental Permission
Facebook On Russian Interference: “We Are Printing Money … We Are Fine”
Aus Needs Competitive Digital Ad Space: ACCC
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Nokia And TPG Unleash Australia’s First 5G Femtocell
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Apple Ios Privacy Updates Impact Facebook Revenue
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Should Australian Telco’s Ban Fake Calls? UK Acts
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Aussie Telcos Pushed To Offer Low-Income Deals
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An investor press release by CE Brands has revealed that Motorola will soon be releasing the Moto Watch 100, a...
Read More