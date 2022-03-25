HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Family Of Former Samsung Vice-Chairman Sell Shares To Pay Inheritance Tax

Family Of Former Samsung Vice-Chairman Sell Shares To Pay Inheritance Tax

By | 25 Mar 2022

Following the passing of Former Chairman of Samsung Lee Kun-hee, his wife and daughters have had to sell their shares in the Korean tech giant in an effort to pay their inheritance taxes.

The total 12 trillion won (13.1 billion AUD) in taxes has been split up between the family, with only son and Vice-Chairman of Samsung Lee Jae-yong owing 2.9 trillion won, wife Hong Ra-hee owing 3.1 trillon, 2.6 trillion for eldest daughter Lee Boo-Jin and 2.4 billion owed by Lee Seo-hyun. The family have agreed to pay this sum over a five-year period that started in 2020 when the Samsung Chairman passed.

Hong Ra-hee has reportedly sold her 0.33 percent stake in Samsung through KB Bank in September 2021 for 1.3 trillion won (roughly $1.42 billion AUD). The shares were sold at an agreed rate yesterday at 68,800 won each, 2.4% less than the closing price of 75,000 won.

Credit: AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

Similarly, two days earlier, her and Lee Kun-Hee’s daughters – Lee Boo-jin (president of Hotel SHilla) and Lee Seo-hyun (Samsung Welfare Foundation director) sold their combined stake in Samsung SDS for 400 billion won.

As the stakes the family owns are in key affiliates, these sales have been closely monitored. Samsung is South Korea’s largest conglomerate, and the sale of these shares directly affects the family’s control over it.

Choi Kwan-soon, an analyst at SK Securities states “Given more than 50 percent favorable shares owned by Samsung affiliates and the owner family, the impact seems limited in their governance structure.”

Furthermore, commenting on the way in which the family may struggle to pay the taxes off, one industry source for The Korea Herald stated that “Because they cannot pay the taxes with dividends only, they are likely to seek to raise additional funds by selling shares or properties.” The source wished to remain anonymous.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Tipped To Release Third Foldable Phone
LG OLED Vs Samsung’s Q LED Which Will Sell, Sony Went With Samsung
Apple Supplier Moves To Acquire LG’s In-Car Wireless Charging Business
New Zealand’s Smartphone Market Tumbles
Premium TV Pricing War Tipped As LG Reveal 2022 OLED TV Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EU Adopts Digital Markets Act, Affects Major Tech Companies
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/
Nvidia and Intel Tipped To Partner Up
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/
Optus Urges ACCC To Block Telstra/TPG Deal
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/
Premier To Pay Record Dividend, Despite 13% Profit Slide
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/
Google Denies CC’ing Lawyers To Hide Emails From Feds
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EU Adopts Digital Markets Act, Affects Major Tech Companies
Latest News
/
March 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
EU lawmakers have agreed to adopt the Digital Markets Act, a law that will require major messaging apps such as...
Read More