Meta is making moves to launch an apps marketplace through Facebook, hoping to take a slice from Google and Apple’s duopoly.

This move follows an EU antitrust ruling that opens the door to third-party competitors in the app space.

The European Union’s parliament passed the Digital Markets Act, which forces every platform to allow the distribution of apps through other digital stores. It is likely to come into effect in the first half of 2024.

“We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space,” Meta spokesperson Tom Channick told The Verge.

“Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.”

This is likely to be a major disruptive force to both Google and Apple, who fought to protect their dominance over third-party apps. In addition, Microsoft signalled in March its own plans to launch an app store for games on iOS and Android in Europe next year.

Although the law will only cover the European Union, it seems likely that other jurisdictions will follow suit.