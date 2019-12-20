HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Facebook Steps Up Systems to Smash Out Competitors

By | 20 Dec 2019
Multinational media giant, Facebook Inc., is building their own operating system software to reduce their dependency on major competitors, such as Apple and Google.

The planned operating systems currently in the works are future products such as augmented reality (AR) glasses with built-in software, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, believes that AR glasses could one day replace mobile phones as consumers’ primary way to access the internet. Their latest project is intended to dominate that emerging market.

‘We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us… We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case,’ Facebook’s head of hardware, Andrew Bosworth told The Information.

‘So we’re gonna do it ourselves.’

For years, Facebook has tried to relieve themselves from being dependent on Apple and Google.

It’s previously attempted to develop its own mobile phone and has also tried to develop a software program to work on HTC Corp. handsets. Both projects failed.

Another previous contingency plan Facebook had in place was called Project Oxygen, whereby they tried to override Google’s power to block their apps from Google Play Store.

