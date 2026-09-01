Security brand EZVIZ has used IFA 2026 in Berlin to push a “local-first” approach to smart home AI, pitching cameras and doorbells that run detection on the device rather than in the cloud, with the new range already on sale in Australia through JB Hi-Fi.

The move targets a growing consumer objection to security hardware that arrives with a monthly bill attached. Most modern cameras use AI to tell people from pets, vehicles and parcels and cut down false alerts, but many vendors gate the more advanced detection behind a cloud subscription.

EZVIZ said it processes those functions on the camera itself or on a local hub wherever possible, making the cloud optional rather than mandatory.

What local processing changes

Running the analysis inside the home network keeps recordings on local storage, cuts dependence on the internet connection and shortens response times. A central local unit can also consolidate recordings, events and device management across multiple cameras.

The company still sells optional cloud storage on a subscription basis, along with additional cloud-only features, so the products are not fully independent of its servers.

The hardware

The flagship of the local AI push is the C6c 4K AI, an indoor pan-tilt camera with 4K resolution and a physical privacy shutter. It builds on the existing C6c 4K by adding on-device object recognition across up to 130 categories, with users selecting which objects the camera should watch for. Detection is not automatic across all categories and the camera does not alarm on every object it sees.

EZVIZ has not confirmed a release date for the C6c 4K AI beyond saying it will follow IFA. Owners of the current C6c 4K are expected to get the upgraded recognition via an over-the-air update.

A second model carrying the latest AI capabilities, the HB90f Triple, is already available.

The company is also showing the EP8 Ultra video doorbell, a dual-lens unit with AI person and package detection and an AI display that runs interactive characters at the door. It recognises familiar faces, prioritises what it considers relevant information in notifications, and runs a continuous pre-roll buffer that captures the seconds before an event triggers. Two swappable 9,600mAh batteries mean the unit does not have to come off the wall to charge.

Background

EZVIZ has operated in global markets since 2013, starting with intelligent security cameras before expanding into video doorbells, smart locks and other smart home accessories. Australia is a more recent focus, and IFA has become the company’s main launch platform for new products.

The brand is a subsidiary of Chinese video surveillance giant Hikvision.

EZVIZ is exhibiting at IFA 2026 in Hall 1.2, Booth 175.