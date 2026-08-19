EZVIZ has expanded its Australian presence with a broad new range of connected security products spanning outdoor and indoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks and a dedicated smart home control screen.

Available nationally through Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi from August 19, the range places particular emphasis on local video storage and reducing reliance on ongoing subscriptions.

A key technology across the new battery camera range is EZVIZ Always-On Video, or AOV. Rather than recording only short clips after detecting movement, AOV maintains visual coverage throughout the day while managing battery consumption. When relevant activity is detected, the camera switches to normal-speed recording.

Outdoor battery cameras in the Australian retail launch range also include a 16GB microSD card, allowing footage to be stored locally without requiring a cloud subscription.

Leading the outdoor line-up is the HB90 Dual Kit, priced from $549.95. The camera uses two independently rotating lenses rather than combining a moving camera with a fixed wide-angle lens. Its dual-camera system records at up to 3K and uses AI to detect people and vehicles, with automatic tracking available when movement is identified.

The HB90 also includes colour night vision, two-way communication, Wi-Fi 6 and an integrated siren and strobe light. Solar charging is included, making the camera suitable for locations where permanent electrical wiring is impractical.

A 4G version is available for $649.95, while a triple-lens HB90f costs $669.95. The standard HB90 is also offered as a two-camera package for $949.95.

For smaller outdoor installations, the HB8 Lite combines 3K recording with a 360-degree pan-and-tilt system. AI-based human and vehicle detection is accompanied by automatic tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio.

It supports microSD cards with capacities up to 512GB and comes with a 16GB card. Pricing starts at $299.95, with two-camera and four-camera packages costing $559.95 and $1,059.95 respectively. A 4G model is priced at $369.95.

EZVIZ is also taking a different approach to the video doorbell with its $399.95 EP8 Ultra.

The doorbell combines a 3K main camera with a second 1080p downward-facing camera intended to monitor packages left near the entrance. AI features include human detection, familiar-face recognition, package detection and alerts when a parcel is removed.

An integrated interactive display also allows visitors and occupants to communicate using two-way video rather than relying solely on audio. Other features include colour night vision, privacy zones and an AI voice changer designed to disguise the user’s voice when speaking with unfamiliar visitors.

Inside the home, the $379.95 S10 combines several functions in one device. It operates as a 2K+ indoor security camera, video calling system, digital photo frame and Bluetooth speaker.

A four-inch touchscreen and dedicated calling button are intended to make video communication easier for children and older family members. The camera provides 360-degree coverage with automatic human and pet tracking, baby-cry detection and infrared night vision. A physical shutter can cover the camera when monitoring is not required.

Home access is addressed by the $1,199.95 DL50FVX Smart Lock. It supports 3D facial recognition, palm and fingerprint identification, passcodes, Bluetooth keys, temporary access codes and conventional mechanical keys.

Biometric information is processed and stored locally. The lock also incorporates a camera and four-inch internal display for viewing visitors, along with infrared night vision and remote monitoring through the EZVIZ app.

Completing the range is the $249.95 SD7 Smart Home Control Screen. Its portable seven-inch touchscreen provides a central interface for compatible EZVIZ equipment, allowing household members to view cameras, play recordings, communicate through supported doorbells and manage connected entry products without reaching for a smartphone.

All of the products operate within the wider EZVIZ ecosystem and can be managed through the company’s app, allowing households to begin with one device and expand their security system over time.

EZVIZ says privacy features vary by product but can include physical camera shutters, privacy zones and additional authentication controls. The company’s security framework also incorporates AES and TLS encryption technologies.

The launch gives EZVIZ a considerably broader Australian smart home offering, but its clearest point of difference is the combination of local storage and AOV recording. As subscription-based security services become increasingly common, the new range provides another option for households wanting access to core monitoring features without automatically adding another monthly payment.