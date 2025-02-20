Days after Melbourne bases Residentia announced a restructure of their commercial team Sydney based Electrolux have announced an expansion of their commercial team.

The Electrolux restructure comes ahead of a busy year for the Swedish appliance Company who is set to launch several new Electrolux products this year as well as a totally new AEG range of premium appliances.

Among the announcements is the appointment Dana Cameronas as Regional Sales Manager, Northern Region.

Dana joined Electrolux in 2021, as Commercial Account Manager NSW and Key Account Manager – Harvey Norman. In her new role, she will manage Account Managers across Queensland and New South Wales.

The business has also appointed Stivane Issa as Regional Sales Manager, Southern Region.

He previously worked as Retail Account Manager VIC and Key Account Manager – JB Group.

She has a proven track record in building strong retail partnerships and driving growth.

In her new role, she will manage Account Managers across Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia.

Corry Rowe (Seen below) who has been with Electrolux for eight years is set to become Sales Operations Manager.

She and her team will focus on driving operational efficiencies and enhancing supply fulfillment, an area of particular focus post-SAP implementation.

All of the new appointments will report to Tren Lewis, (seen below) Head of Commercial who claims that the restructure was implemented in an effort drive sales, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

The Company has also announced the appointment of Glen Husking as Commercial Account Manager for Victoria, effective 3 March 2025.

Glen brings with him strong commercial sales and retail partnership experience.

As part of these changes, Chantelle Davy (Strategic Partnership Manager) and Mitch Carmody (National Sales Manager) will be leaving Electrolux as of 20 February 2025.

Last year Electrolux Australia went through a major SAP implementation program that caused delays for some retail partners.

In announcing the recent changes to the market management said “We recognise the challenges you have encountered in the months following our SAP implementation and truly appreciate your continued trust and partnership. These leadership changes will further strengthen our service levels and ability to meet constantly evolving market demands”.