Whose paying tax and who’s not with big name Companies such as Winnings, Singapore Telecoms the owners of Optus and TPG Telecom the operator of Vodafone, Seven West Media and Channel Ten, exposed as raking in billions in revenue in the last financial year with not one of business entities paying a cent in tax.

They are not alone with a 4,050 Australian Tax Office list of who did and did not, pay tax obtained by ChannelNews.

The list which is published today on ChannelNews reveals that in the last 2023 financial year the likes of Winnings raked in $850m in revenue, Hisense Yahoo $104M Seven West Media $1.6 billion, Universal Pictures $239M, The Ten Network $735M and Trend Micro $222M with none of these entities paying tax.

Also, on the list of no tax paid is, Tyro Payments whose payment devices are widely used by retailers in Australia, they raked in $442M Toshiba Australia bought in $115M, The Walt Disney Company earned $879M off Australian Consumers.

Among the big retailers Harvey Norman paid $140M in tax, Myer Holdings, Wesfarmers owner of Officeworks, Kmart, Target, and Bunnings paid $968M in tax on revenues of $42 billion, while JB Hi Fi paid $229M in tax.

Among the big CE brands Samsung paid $38M in tax however the Samsung C& T Corporation failed to pay any tax despite revenues of $219M. LG Electronics had revenues of $1.212 Billion and a tax bill of $11.47M. Since then, revenues at the South Korean Company have slumped.

In the PC market Chinese brand Lenovo only paid $5.8M in tax on revenues of $1.12 billion. A second Lenovo Company Lenovo Global Technology paid $4.2M in tax on revenues of $362M.

Taiwanese Company Acer paid $5.48 million on revenues of $374M. Hewlett Packard South Pacific paid $8.1M on revenues of $1.06 billion, missing from the ATO list was any reference for Dell.

In the appliance market Electrolux Home Products paid $24.8M on revenues of $899M. Hitachi Australia had revenues of $207M and a tax bill of $1M.

For a full 2023 list of who paid and who didn’t pay tax last year scroll through the list below. We have highlighted some key industry Companies in yellow.