The high cost of a cup of takeaway coffee, is fuelling demand for premium coffee machines, claims manufacturers with German TV Brand Loewe set to enter the Australian market with a $3,995 European coffee machine that was a joint venture between the Italians who love coffee, and the Germans who are known for their engineering skills.

The machine that is tipped to be sold at Harvey Norman not only warms the cups it heats the water in 8 seconds and has an enclosed bean grindr on the top of the machine.

Developed in partnership with Italian Company Grimac, who claim that they ‘value a manufacturing process founded on the wisdom of the “artisans,” to the excellence and maximum exaltation of the raw material that is processed by a coffee machine”.

The news of a new Loewe coffee machine comes one day after we revealed that appliance Company Whirlpool is set to sell a range of KitchenAid branded coffee machines ranging in price from $1,800 to over $3,500.

According to Statista revenue generated from Coffee Machines in Australia is projected to be over $277 million this year.

The research Company claims an annual growth rate of 2.25% between 2024 to 2028 was forecast initially, with observers claiming this is low and did not allow for a cup of coffee to exceed $5.00 a cup.

During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, alternate research Company BlueWeave expects the Australia Automatic Coffee Machine Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.77%

In places like Mosman coffee shops such as Kazzi and Pasture, are selling a large cup of coffee for $5.60 with consumers now calculating that at two cups a day, over six days of the week at $5.10 a cup they are actually spending over $3,000 a year on coffee.

When compared globally, and against markets such as the USA Australia generates the highest revenue per capita, in the premium coffee segment, with brands such as Jura witnessing record sales of their machines at JB Hi Fi since the brand was ranged by the large CE and appliance Company.

Looking ahead, the volume in the Coffee Machines market is projected to reach 1.1m pieces units by 2028 claims Statista.

They said, “Australia’s coffee machine market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the growing café culture and preference for high-quality espresso beverages.”