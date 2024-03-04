Executives at Brisbane based distributor a major supplier to retailers in Australia appear to have now got into the smoke and mirrors business in an effort to shield the business from their association with one of the owners of the business, who is an alleged rapist accused of raping a 12-year-old girl by Brisbane Police.

Senior management of the Company who are major suppliers, to the likes of Big W, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys, are now trying to distance them selves from Dirk Olbertz who has been committed for trial in the Brisbane District Court on claims that her raped a 12-year-old girl.

This week Mike Edgson the CEO of The Crest Company claimed in an email to ChannelNews that “Neither Dirk Olbertz nor Ralph Olbertz are directors or shareholders of The Crest Company and they have never been directors or shareholders of the business”.

He then went on to claim that “Additionally, they do not have any operational involvement in the day to day running of the business and have not done so for more than 10 years”.

“As previously stated, Dirk’s situation is his personal matter and has no relevance or connection to The Crest Company”.

The Crest Company is simply a business name registered in 2014, it does not have directors. The business is in fact owned by an entity controlled in part by Dirk Olbertz and his brother Ralph Olbertz and their parents.

The owners of the name and the business is Solingen Pty Ltd which is also the name of the town in Germany where Dirk Olbertz, his brother Ralph who is also a director and their father the founder of the business who is also a director of Olbertz Holdings Pty Ltd were born.

In emails to ChannelNews Dirk Olbertz has on several occasions claimed that he is a director of The Crest Company.

In the Companies fight with the former director of E3 Vanessa Garrard who ran a Brisbane based Company that was placed into liquidation after a fight with The Crest Company, Olbertz represented himself to ChannelNews as a director of The Crest Company and on one occasion held a meeting in the boardroom of the Crest Company.

ChannelNews understands that Olbertz at one stage had an affair with a senior E3 executive.

according to sources.

In face-to-face meetings in 2016 and 2017, and in emails he represented himself as the director and owner along with his brother Ralph of the Crest Company.

Mike Edgson the CEO of The Crest Company is a close friend of Dirk Olbertz who is currently in Vietnam.

Edgson initially told ChannelNews when we approached him about the charges of rape being laid by Brisbane Police, against Olbertz who has denied the allegations that he raped a 12-year-old, that he was not close to Dirk Olbertz, who has denied the allegations telling friends and business executives as well as his own family that he is “innocent” and that the matter will go away.

Last week the matter was referred from Sandgate Magistrates Court in Brisbane to the District Court with a trial date yet to be set.

Shortly afterwards we discovered that Mike Edgson often went motorbike riding with Ralph and his brother on expensive and identical Ducati motor bikes.

ChannelNews understands that at least one senior executive of the Company has already started shopping for a new job.

This is not the first time that The Crest Company has faced conflict around employees and senior executives.

Back in 2020 The Crest Company also had a falling out with their former General Manager of Sales Michael Tomkins and competitor The Laser Corporation after Laser convinced Tomkins and two other staff to quit Laser.

At the time and in a telephone call with ChannelNews Olbertz told ChannelNews that Tomkins had a “None compete clause in his contract”.

ChannelNews understands that the business is coming under pressure on several fronts following the charging of Dirk Olbertz.