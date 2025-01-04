Two years after winning the Samsung Electronics PR account the South Korean Company is set to replace Ogilvy PR with the appointment of the Omnicom Media Group owned PR Company Eleven PR a sister agency to Fleishman Hillard.

No explanation has been given for the sudden exit from the WPP Group owned Ogilvy PR operation, who also lost the Microsoft account weeks before being appointed to the Samsung business.

Neither Ogilvy nor Samsung made any announcement regarding the move, with the first hint of a change in direction by Samsung coming when media received invitations to a briefing for the new Galaxy S25 smartphone from Fleishman Hillard.

The Omnicom owned agency Fleishman Hillard has been handling PR for Samsung’s mobile division in several other markets. Back in 2013 the business pitched for the entire Samsung account which was then managed by Edelman PR but failed to get the business with Samsung choosing to stay with Edelman at the time.

Roberto Pace (Seen below) Group Managing Director at Fleishman Hillard & Eleven PR Australia has not commented on the win.

Among the accounts managed by Fleishman Hillard are Phillips appliances, Amazon Web Services and Carnival Cruises.

Recently we reported that a major PR and advertising shakeup is looming for several big CE and appliance brands with the tipped acquisition of the Interpublic Group by the Omnicom Group, would challenge WPP the owner of Ogilvy & Mather and their Ogilvy PR operations in Australia.

Samsung Australia has confirmed the appointment of Eleven PR.