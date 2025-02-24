Samsung Electronic Australia is set implement a major restructure of their Australian subsidary, with the introduction of a new division that will focus on the B2b and Pro AV markets, it will also result in the restructure of the company’s consumer electronics and mobile divisions.

A senior Samsung Executive said “Samsung Electronics Australia is pleased to confirm the launch of a new B2B division”.

“To enable this, we will be bringing elements of the divisions of Mobile Experience and Consumer Electronics under a new umbrella; mirroring the strategic approach taken by other markets, as we enter our next phase of growth. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage our existing credentials and have a single B2B identity for the Australian market”.

The move could see the return of Samsung computers to the Australian market as well as new B2b mobiles and tablets.

The move that will also result in the restructure of their executive ranks and comes as several major Companies in the CE market ,reevaluate their relationship with retailers, the returns from their direct sell operation and the competitive nature of the market that has seen Chinese rivals strip share away from South Korean brands.

At JB Hi Fi recently the Company started trialling a new way to range TV’s instead of brand zones such as Samsung or LG the retailer introduced size zones resulting in South Korean TV brands being sold alongside Chinese brands.

At CES 2025 Samsung showcased several B2b solutions that are not currently sold in Australia with the Company giving more space to AI and B2b offerings available via the South Korean Company.

The Samsung SmartThings Pro zone showcased at CES included AI B2B solutions designed to enhance various settings including in hotels, offices, and residential and commercial buildings.

Highlights included AI-powered solutions that optimise spaces for operational efficiency and personalized services for community residents.

This side of the business is proving to be far more profitable than consumer sales via retail networks claims Samsung management at CES.

Samsung’s AI Residence section which falls under B2b recently introduced AI-based solutions designed to enhance community and residential space management.

Visitors experienced firsthand the company’s selection of integrated systems that monitor residents’ health, manage energy use, and provide real-time safety updates.

In the mobile space Samsung Australia is also looking for more sales from the B2b market.

Brad Haczynski the Vice President of Mobile & B2b at Samsung Electronics America recently talked up the growth of their B2b business claiming that giant US retailer Walmart has issued more than 700,000 Galaxy XCover Pro ruggedized phones to its employees.

“When an employee comes into the store, they use the phone to clock in, then use it in their work to do inventory, scan products, and so on. When they leave for the day, they use the phone to clock out—and carry it with them as their personal device”.

As Haczynski put it, “When you get into the B2B world, everyone has to have mobile device managers. This audience care about security, they care about applications, they care about data sovereignty” he said.

Knox delivers hardened security that allows Samsung to innovate securely on top of Android Enterprise, giving B2B customers peace of mind that their most sensitive data, along with their users’ biometrics and passwords, will be protected from side-channel attacks and other exploit”.

According to former senior management at Samsung Electronics Australia the issue facing the Company is not about the B2b product have today but finding the right resellers and partners to take their offering to market.

“They are going to have to find the right management at the top to run the business while also finding partners to sell their solutions and B2b offering”.

“What we are seeing is big brands who have traditionally operated in the CE and appliance market making more money today selling solutions that are software driven along with products designed and built for the B2b market. LG Electronics has been quite open about their intent, now Samsung is adopting similar business practises. It makes sense especially as retail business is getting hard to compete in up against Chinese brands who are backed by Government money and are quite happy to buy share”.