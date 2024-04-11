HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE:Queensland DPP Probing The Crest Company’s Dirk Olbertz Over Rape Of 12 Yr Old Claims

By | 11 Apr 2024

The Queensland office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently investigating Dirk Olbertz, a major shareholder in Companies that own Brisbane based distributor The Crest Company, after his case involving police claims that he raped a 12-year-old girl was transferred from a Brisbane Magistrates Court to the Queensland District Court.

ChannelNews understands that the DPP is currently reviewing the allegations made by Brisbane Police, after the case was transferred from Sandgate Magistrates Court to the Queensland District Court in Brisbane with Court officials telling ChannelNews that the date for a trial is “Up to the DPP”.

One option is that Olbertz who claims that he is not guilty of the alleged crime enters a plea deal and pleads guilty, another option is that the case goes to trial in the District Court.

The DPP also has the power to decide whether to proceed with the case based on the evidence before them.

The matter that has already been mentioned in a Brisbane Magistrates Court, following the filing of three charges against Olbertz, who has been travelling in the UK and Vietnam recently, is believed to have caused major problems for The Crest Company management, who despite evidence to the contrary still claim that he is not involved in the Company and does not have a shareholding in any businesses involved in the ownership of the business.

Left Mike Edgeson CEO Of The Crest Company and Dirk Olbertz

When ChannelNews first approached Dirk Olbertz and after he was charged, he said “This matter will go away the charges are bullshit”.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
