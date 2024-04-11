The Queensland office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently investigating Dirk Olbertz, a major shareholder in Companies that own Brisbane based distributor The Crest Company, after his case involving police claims that he raped a 12-year-old girl was transferred from a Brisbane Magistrates Court to the Queensland District Court.

ChannelNews understands that the DPP is currently reviewing the allegations made by Brisbane Police, after the case was transferred from Sandgate Magistrates Court to the Queensland District Court in Brisbane with Court officials telling ChannelNews that the date for a trial is “Up to the DPP”.

One option is that Olbertz who claims that he is not guilty of the alleged crime enters a plea deal and pleads guilty, another option is that the case goes to trial in the District Court.

The DPP also has the power to decide whether to proceed with the case based on the evidence before them.

The matter that has already been mentioned in a Brisbane Magistrates Court, following the filing of three charges against Olbertz, who has been travelling in the UK and Vietnam recently, is believed to have caused major problems for The Crest Company management, who despite evidence to the contrary still claim that he is not involved in the Company and does not have a shareholding in any businesses involved in the ownership of the business.

When ChannelNews first approached Dirk Olbertz and after he was charged, he said “This matter will go away the charges are bullshit”.