Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:QLD Chief Judge Stops Trial Of Industry Executive Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old

EXCLUSIVE:QLD Chief Judge Stops Trial Of Industry Executive Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old

By | 7 Nov 2024

A Queensland Judge has declared three charges of rape of a 12 year old girl bought against Dirk Olbertz, the marketing director, and shareholder of the Company that owns the Brisbane base CE distributor The Crest Company as ‘Nolle Prosequi’ resulting in Olbertz not having to face a public trial.

Brian Devereaux SC the Chief Judge of the District Court of Queensland delivered a Nolle Prosequi decision after reviewing the case which is a legal term that means “unwilling to pursue”.

Nolle Prosequi refers to a prosecutor’s decision to discontinue a charge or charges that have been presented to the court.

The court was informed of the decision, and this ended the prosecution of Olbertz.

Another term for nolle prosequi is “no bill”.

Olbertz, had initially been committed for trial for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl after a review of the case by the Queensland Director Of Prosecution.

At onestage lawyers for Olbertz sought a gag order against ChannelNews after we approach the CEO of The Crest Company Mike Edgson, to comment on the charging of Olbertz, with child rape charges and other claims relating to the activities of a key owner of the business.

At the time he said, “This is the first we have heard about this, there is nothing to it”.

We decided to publish information after other staff at The Crest Company confirmed that management knew about the charges but did not want the information to “come out”.

Hours later lawyers for Olbertz sought a gag order in a Brisbane Court resulting in ChannelNews being ordered to take the exclusive story down.

As a result of the decision, we engaged Queensland barristers to fight the gag order, which was eventually lifted by the magistrate hearing the charges resulting in our reporting of the case.

Dirk Olbertz with his brother Ralph, both executives are shareholders in the entity that owns The Crest Company.

At all times Olbertz claimed both directly and indirectly that he was “innocent” of the rape charges.

After a number of hearings in a Brisbane Magistrates Court the matter was referred to the Queensland District Court due to the serious nature of the charges, and the information contained in the Queensland Police brief.

When the case was sent to the District Court the Chief Prosecutor initially chose to proceed with the case.

The in late August there were developments with the Chief Judge of the District Court of Queensland Brian Devereaux SC declaring the Nolle Prosequi decision.

Mike Edgson CEO of The Crest Company seen with Dirk Olbertz far right and Ralph Olbertz far left.

During the twists and turns of the case we constantly communicated with The Crest Company Management.

On One occasion Edgson the CEO who runs the business for the Olbertz family, said “Dirks situation is his personal matter and has no relevance or connection to The Crest Company”.

“Neither Dirk Olbertz nor Ralph Olbertz are directors or shareholders of The Crest Company, and they have never been directors or shareholders of the business.”

“Additionally, they do not have any operational involvement in the day to day running of the business and have not done so for more than 10 years.”

“As previously stated, Dirk’s situation is his personal matter and has no relevance or connection to The Crest Company.”

“I think it is unreasonable to continually publish various untrue statements in relation to The Crest Company and I will appreciate if you stop doing so”.

In the past ChannelNews constantly communicated with Dirk Olbertz and on one occasion met with Dirk and his brother who talked openly about owning The Crest Company.

We also have emails from Dirk Olbertz where he refers to himself as a ‘Director’ of the business.

 

We have asked Edgson in the past that if the Olbertz family do not own the entities that have control of The Crest Company, then who are the owners.

He refused to comment when asked this question.

Research by ChannelNews reveals that the owner of the business is Solingen Pty Ltd which is controlled by Olbertz Holdings Pty Ltd. The shareholders of this business are Dirk Olbertz, Ralph Olbertz, Wolfgang Olbertz the founder of the business and Kay Olbertz Dirk Olbertz mother.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Motorola Launches Two New Sub-A$500 Smartphones
JB Hi-Fi Posts Strong Sales Growth As NZ Surges
Big W Sales Down, Online Sales Fall 5.6%, Marketplace Up
Blaupunkt Distributor Ayonz Facing Probe Into Exploding DVD Player
EXCLUSIVE:Premium Audio Suppliers Dive Into JB Hi Fi Marketplace
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin’s Affordable New Range Of Buds And Over-Ears
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Cygnett And Luxury Escapes Forge Oz Travel-Tech Alliance
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Amazon Stock Climbs To Record Highs After US Election
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Paris Hilton The Face Of Limited Edition Hot Pink Razr 50 Ultra
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Hardwired: Arlo Expands Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera Range
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin’s Affordable New Range Of Buds And Over-Ears
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Belkin has announced an expansion of its audio range in Australia, led by the SoundForm ClearFit open-ear wireless earbuds. The...
Read More