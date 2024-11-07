A Queensland Judge has declared three charges of rape of a 12 year old girl bought against Dirk Olbertz, the marketing director, and shareholder of the Company that owns the Brisbane base CE distributor The Crest Company as ‘Nolle Prosequi’ resulting in Olbertz not having to face a public trial.

Brian Devereaux SC the Chief Judge of the District Court of Queensland delivered a Nolle Prosequi decision after reviewing the case which is a legal term that means “unwilling to pursue”.

Nolle Prosequi refers to a prosecutor’s decision to discontinue a charge or charges that have been presented to the court.

The court was informed of the decision, and this ended the prosecution of Olbertz.

Another term for nolle prosequi is “no bill”.

Olbertz, had initially been committed for trial for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl after a review of the case by the Queensland Director Of Prosecution.

At onestage lawyers for Olbertz sought a gag order against ChannelNews after we approach the CEO of The Crest Company Mike Edgson, to comment on the charging of Olbertz, with child rape charges and other claims relating to the activities of a key owner of the business.

At the time he said, “This is the first we have heard about this, there is nothing to it”.

We decided to publish information after other staff at The Crest Company confirmed that management knew about the charges but did not want the information to “come out”.

Hours later lawyers for Olbertz sought a gag order in a Brisbane Court resulting in ChannelNews being ordered to take the exclusive story down.

As a result of the decision, we engaged Queensland barristers to fight the gag order, which was eventually lifted by the magistrate hearing the charges resulting in our reporting of the case.

At all times Olbertz claimed both directly and indirectly that he was “innocent” of the rape charges.

After a number of hearings in a Brisbane Magistrates Court the matter was referred to the Queensland District Court due to the serious nature of the charges, and the information contained in the Queensland Police brief.

When the case was sent to the District Court the Chief Prosecutor initially chose to proceed with the case.

The in late August there were developments with the Chief Judge of the District Court of Queensland Brian Devereaux SC declaring the Nolle Prosequi decision.

During the twists and turns of the case we constantly communicated with The Crest Company Management.

On One occasion Edgson the CEO who runs the business for the Olbertz family, said “Dirks situation is his personal matter and has no relevance or connection to The Crest Company”.

“Neither Dirk Olbertz nor Ralph Olbertz are directors or shareholders of The Crest Company, and they have never been directors or shareholders of the business.”

“Additionally, they do not have any operational involvement in the day to day running of the business and have not done so for more than 10 years.”

“As previously stated, Dirk’s situation is his personal matter and has no relevance or connection to The Crest Company.”

“I think it is unreasonable to continually publish various untrue statements in relation to The Crest Company and I will appreciate if you stop doing so”.

In the past ChannelNews constantly communicated with Dirk Olbertz and on one occasion met with Dirk and his brother who talked openly about owning The Crest Company.

We also have emails from Dirk Olbertz where he refers to himself as a ‘Director’ of the business.

We have asked Edgson in the past that if the Olbertz family do not own the entities that have control of The Crest Company, then who are the owners.

He refused to comment when asked this question.

Research by ChannelNews reveals that the owner of the business is Solingen Pty Ltd which is controlled by Olbertz Holdings Pty Ltd. The shareholders of this business are Dirk Olbertz, Ralph Olbertz, Wolfgang Olbertz the founder of the business and Kay Olbertz Dirk Olbertz mother.