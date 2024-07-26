HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Officeworks Drop Dodgy Chinese Security Camera Brand For Another

EXCLUSIVE: Officeworks Drop Dodgy Chinese Security Camera Brand For Another

By | 26 Jul 2024

This time last year Officeworks was selling high risk Chinese EZVIZ security cameras owned by banned Company Hikvision who several Governments including Australia the USA and UK had banned because of security risks, now those cameras have been replaced by another high-risk Chinese brand Lorex, with no explanation given as to the dumping of the EZIVIZ Cameras.

Back in 2023 Officeworks were selling 13 variations of security camera manufactured and supplied by Hikvision who use the brand name EZVIZ for their consumer range of cameras.

Lorex is Chinese despite them masking themselves as a Canadian Company in markets such as the USA where they are banned.

The Lomax brand is owned by Chinese manufacturer Dahua.

Lorex is basically a Western market shopfront brand for the 100% Chinese owned Dahua with the name and Canadian office being used to mask their Chinese links.

 

In February 2023, Australia began replacing Dahua and Hikvision cameras across its federal government over national security concerns. This followed an audit led by Senator James Paterson, which found over 900 Hikvision and Dahua cameras across federal agencies, but that has not deterred Officeworks from recommending the Lorex cameras to Australian customers.

Some insiders claim that Officeworks is “making more money selling Chinese branded cameras” than products from US and Australian security camera manufacturers.

 

The above banned cameras have been replaced with another Chinese security camera brand that is owned by a Company banned in several markets.

National government bans of Dahua and Hikvision security cameras have been disclosed publicly in Lithuania, Taiwan, the United States, and the United Kingdom and in Scotland and Wales.

Also banning Dahua is the Indian Navy, various companies and institutions, such as the Security Industry Association in the US, and Tesco in the UK have all excluded Hikvision and Dahua technology.

Currently Officeworks is offering over 20 Lorex branded security cameras.

Late last year U.S. lawmakers were questioning Costco’s decision to sell banned Chinese-based security products reportedly linked to human rights abuses and cybersecurity risks.

Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) wrote a letter to the retailer late last year calling for Costco to remove Lorex surveillance equipment from its shelves.

Since then, Costco has slashed the range to just three cameras with those expected to be removed this year as stock runs out.

US lawmakers claim it “puzzling” that the retail giant is selling Lorex equipment, which was placed on the Department of Commerce’s “Entity List” for its role in the PRC’s genocide in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The Federal Communications Commission banned all telecommunications and surveillance equipment owned by the Chinese company, Dahua, which included Lorex products in 2022, for vulnerabilities discovered including “unauthorized viewing of video and audio feeds and archives, as well as unauthorized network access and remote tampering with settings,” Smith and Merkley said in the letter.

US politicians claim that retailers have an obligation to pull from their shelfs products that are linked with human rights abuses.

They claim that Costco Wholesaler Corporation has a global Code of Conduct “which prohibits human rights abuses” in its supply chain including human trafficking, physical abuse, restricting freedom of movement, unsafe work environments, excessive or forced overtime, illegal child labor, and many others.

Officeworks has not commented for this story.

 

 

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
