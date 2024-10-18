Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:New Razr 50 Foldable Coming Next Week

EXCLUSIVE:New Razr 50 Foldable Coming Next Week

18 Oct 2024

Days out from Samsung launching its “Special Edition” Galaxy Z Fold, we can exclusively reveal that Motorola will next week launch a new “affordable” Motorola Razr 50 foldable that has a fully functionable 3.6″ display when closed, pricing for the new device has not been revealed

ChannelNews can confirm that the new Motorola device that is set to be cheaper than the current model Razr, has upgraded specs with a leaked tech document revealing that the device that will run Android 14 that will come with years of updates, it will compete head on with the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 which is retailing for $1,999 with 512GB of memory.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage the device that is water resistant will have a main 6.9″ FHD+ pOLED display with the body protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

Similar to the premium model that is currently on sale at JB Hi Fi the device will incorporate vegan leather on the back.Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The frame is manufactured from high strength aluminium with the device weighing in at around 188 grams.

Motorola who has earnt a reputation for the high quality of their cameras, have included on the back of the Razr 50 a 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm or 12.6MP 1.6μm Quad Pixel) camera.

The front facing camera is a 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm, with Ultra-wide, macro FOV 120°capability. It also has 15 watt wireless charging.

The device will be released on the same day October 21st that Samsung is set to launch a much leaked Special Edition Fold which we believe has a revamped camera module in a rectangular format compared to the standard Z Fold 6’s pill-shaped layout.

Another key upgrade is tipped to be the hinge.

The device is tipped to be significantly cheaper than the cost of the new Motorola Razr 50.

The current Razr 50 with 512 GB of memory is selling at JB Hi Fi for $1,497.

The unfolded inner display is rumoured to be 8 inches, up from the standard Z Fold 6’s 7.6 inches. The outer display is also expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches.

Recently Samsung launched their new S25 FE model into the affordable premium market but this stage, it’s not known whether the new Samsung device will actually be launched in Australia with insiders tipping that if it is launched it could be next year.

Currently Samsung and Motorola are doing battle in the Australian smartphone market as Android brands HMD and Nothing struggle to grow sales while Google with their new Pixel range are starting to grow share in the premium market with their new Foldable Pixel 9 getting praised by reviewers.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
