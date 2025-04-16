Questionable Chinese based security Company Reolink is trying to break into the Australian market despite questions being raised about the sale of their security cameras in Russia and hidden tracker codes found in their security software.

This week the Company announced a new Elite Series of cameras which the Chinese Company describes as smart cameras designed to deliver premium performance and next-level protection.

See story here.

The only problem appears to be at what cost will they be to consumers and B2b businesses they are targeting following recent reports relating to their cameras in overseas publications.

Recently we revealed that Exodus Privacy a non-profit organization claimed that they have found “suspicious code and tracking software embedded in Reolink software used to manage a security camera using an Android app.

They also found that code signatures for multiple Chinese organisations embedded in Reolink software.

This type of code is used to supply information to third parties while also delivering access to hardware devices such as cameras so that a third part can take over functionality of a device or part of a mobile phone operating system.

ChannelNews approached the Company on multiple occasions to respond.

They did with a promotion offer to buy their cameras at a discount.

Reolink is also one Chinese Companies that is doing extensive business in Russia despite trading bans by the US and European Union.

Recently the Company was described as a as major security camera player by leading security publication IPVM in the Russian consumer electronics security camera market.

The publication wrote.”These activities raise serious legal and ethical concerns, especially considering that selling advanced technology, including high-powered integrated circuits (ICs), artificial intelligence (AI), and video analytics in Russia is effectively prohibited under U.S. export controls and sanctions” the publication wrote. wrote.

Recently it was revealed that Russia hacked video surveillance cameras as part of a massive air attack on Kyiv, according to Ukrainian security services, it’s not known which security camera manufacturers were involved according to the Ukraine Intelligence Service.

It’s also not known whether Chinese Security camera manufacturers are giving Russian intelligence access to software built into their cameras on the orders of the Chinese Military who are supplying military aid to Russia in their war with Ukraine.

Several countries have banned camera manufacturers in recent years over national security concerns, including that adversaries might exploit software vulnerabilities in a conflict.

Since February 2022, the United States and its allies including Australia have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia with questions now being raised as to why Australia’s Border Force has not banned the import of security cameras from Chinese Companies who are openly supplying the likes of Russia.

Another brand who sells security cameras in Russia despite bans is Eufy whose products are widely sold in Australia.

The purpose of the bans that were supported by the Labor Government of Anthony Albanese was to isolate the Russian economy and restrict access to technologies that could support its military operations.

Under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and enforced by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the export of advanced technology to Russia is heavily restricted.

Security cameras are classified as “dual use” technologies, meaning they can have significant civilian and military applications.

These products are subject to strict licensing requirements, and any sales to Russia without proper authorization are deemed illegal by the USA.

ChannelNews has asked local Reolink marketing manager Nick Nigro a former Swann Communications Manager to comment.

We are still awaiting a reply.

Recently Nigro called a tender for PR Companies, it appears that his new appointees are simply cutting and pasting US press releases without updating US spelling of words.