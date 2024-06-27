South Korean brands Samsung and LG have a new competitor in the Australian market and it’s one of their own.

Hyundai is a massive South Korean conglomerate who are better known for their cars in Australia, now the South Korean Company who already sell millions of appliances, smartphones and TV’s in global markets.

In several leading global markets including China and Europe, Hyundai consumer products are a big hit because they are seen as being high quality and developed by a South Korean Company similar to LG and Samsung who are household names in the entertainment and appliance markets.

Also coming is a new range of appliances with local retailers able to take advantage of the quality image associated with South Korean products that are among the most popular in the world today.

The new strategic partnership deal has delivered for Tempo the exclusive rights to distribute a comprehensive range of Hyundai-branded products in Australia across multiple categories.

Tempo management told ChannelNews “Consumers can look forward to experiencing the renowned Hyundai brand in their homes across a spectrum of essential categories. These products, including the latest in robotic vacuum technology and other innovative home appliances, will be available in the coming months through leading consumer electronics retailers”.

Observers believe that the collaboration between Tempo who are seen as Australia’s leading house brand and branded products distributor with retailers including Bunnings, Aldi, Harvey Norman, JB HI Fi and The Good Guys ranging hundreds of their products that include Sharp, Monster, Polaroid and Energiser products benefitting from the products that the Sydney based Company distributes.

The Company who supplies Aldi worldwide with Bauhn TV’s and Sterling appliances have offices in the UK, China and Germany with large Q&A teams controlling the quality of the products they manufacture.

The Company claims that their latest deal represents a pivotal moment for both Tempo and Hyundai, combining Tempo’s expertise in distribution and market reach with Hyundai’s global reputation for innovation and reliability.

As Tempo extends its portfolio with Hyundai-branded products, consumers can expect to find a brand-new range of products that are high quality and competitively priced claim observers.

“Hyundai’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Tempo’s dedication to providing Australian consumers with high quality value products”. A Company spokesperson said.