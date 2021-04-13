HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Major Exit Of Management At Electrolux

EXCLUSIVE: Major Exit Of Management At Electrolux

By | 13 Apr 2021

Several senior executives at Electrolux Australia have quit with insiders claiming that more are set to leave the Company.

The loss of experience management follows the axing of Sales Director Michael Doyle last year following the appointment of former Sony Director John Fetherstone into the CEO role last year.

Tania Mudge Left Seen at Winnings Event 2020

Among those to have quit are Tania Mudge Product Line Director, Care & Wellbeing at Electrolux Australia. She is taking up a new role at Smeg who recently appointed Wayne Cambell as the new Managing Director.

Mudge previously worked at NARTA and prior to that Panasonic.

Michael Doyle Right with John Winnings Senior

Also quitting the Swedish appliance Company is Melbourne based Adam Colderbank, the former, Victorian State Managerwho has not taken up a new role.

The exits from the Company follow the axing by Featherstone of popular executive Michael Doyle the former Director of sales and for a while Acting CEO of the Australian Electrolux operation, prior to the appointment of Featherstone.

John Featherstone new Managing Director Electrolux seen at a doomed Sony Mobile Xperia event

ChannelNews has been told that there have been several other exits from the Company with one former executive claiming that Electrolux has “Become a horrible place to work” following the exit of Doyle and former CEO Mike Putt.

Insiders are claiming that Featherstone who has had a questionable career, his last job was with Sony Mobile a Company that ended up exiting the Australian smartphone market despite having what reviewers branded “Excellent smartphones”.

“The culture at Electrolux has changed since the exit of former CEO Mike Putt and the axing of Michael Doyle” said one employee who is also about to quit the business.

