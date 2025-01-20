Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Loewe Snubs LG Claiming They Will Never Capture & Sell Customer Data After Moving To Samsung OS

EXCLUSIVE:Loewe Snubs LG Claiming They Will Never Capture & Sell Customer Data After Moving To Samsung OS

20 Jan 2025

In a direct stab at LG Electronics and their collection and sale to third parties of customers viewing and Internet data, German TV brand Loewe has said that they have “no plans” to collect data via their range of premium OLED TV’s “Under any conditions”.

This year Loewe is moving to the Samsung owned Tizen operating system with European management insisting that “No data is captured and sold” to third parties similar to what LG Electronic does using their WebOS smart TV system.

According to Paul Riachi the CEO of Indi Imports Loewe global management in Germany, “insisted” prior to moving to the Tizen OS that Samsung would not collect and sell data from Loewe TV’s .

At LG the capture and sale of confidential data is raking in hundreds of millions in revenue with the Company selling the data to advertising agencies. The Company is also trying to sell captured data to political parties with LG advertising sales indicating that they can tell from their customers viewing “how they will vote” in upcoming elections.

For example, an LG Electronics customer who has been watching cruise or ski holiday videos or documentaries could suddenly get emails or targeted adverting from travel Companies, at the same time people who watch a particular news channel could be be identified as to their political stance.

Shortly Loewe whose products are sold at Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and specialist dealers will launch a new range of premium OLED TV’s that feature their own OLED panels that have been manufactured at their own plant in Germany.

Recently the Company that sold the first ever TV announced that they had established Europe’s first ‘Open Cell’ OLED TV production line, enabling it to create what has been described as truly unique TV designs that just aren’t possible when you’re working with an OLED panel sourced from LG Display.
The unique design of Loewe TV is highlighted by the unique shape of its new flagship ‘Stellar’ range of TVs.

Now on sale in Australia the Stellar have exceptionally slim screens that are held in place by a striking back panel made of real concrete.

The ultra-thin (2mm) concrete skim gives each Stellar screen a unique premium look with subtle patterns in the finish product.

The Stellar TVs’ frame is manufactured out of brushed aluminum finish, onto which a metal version of Loewe’s trademark brand ‘flag’ has been mounted on one side.

“We will not capture data, nor will we sell data.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
