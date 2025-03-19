European brand Loewe is set to expand their presence in Australia, with a new range of Ultra premium TVs that were revealed to retailers yesterday at an event in Melbourne, also announced was news that Loewe is set to launch a pair of $499 headphones that are being developed in partnership with Bose.

The new headphone which are set to be part of Loewe WE. HEAR range is tipped to be launched by French soccer player Kylian Mbappé who recently invested in the Loewe business.

The German Company whose premium products are distributed in Australia by Indi Imports has also announced that Loew is set to release a motorised wine fridge that delivers bottles of wines automatically.

The new fridge is tipped to retail for over $30,000.

Recently the Company announced a new top end $3,999 coffee machine that is so powerful it needs 15 Amp power connectivity.

According to retailers that ChannelNews spoke to the new Loewe top end OLED TVs coupled with their audio offering position Loewe a class above what Samsung and LG have in the premium entertainment market with the likes of Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and specialist dealers set to benefit from a significant investment in new instore merchandising.

ChannelNews understands that Harvey Norman is moving to range the full range of Loewe entertainment and appliance products including their premium coffee machine at approximately 22 locations in Australia where they sell their most premium products spanning entertainment

The new 2025 Loewe Stellar TVs will also incorporate the brand-new MLA OLED panel technology, owners will have the option of models that come with a back made of concrete and lava, giving each TV a unique look, as well as a unique range of rotating mounts.

Unlike Samsung and LG TV’s who use one master processor, Loewe is using four powerful new Qualcomm processors to manage display, audio and streaming.

Available in a multitude of sizes ranging from 42″ up to 97″ the new top end Loewe TVs will come with a new OLED panel technology called Primary RGB Tandem which, on paper at least, doesn’t so much rewrite the OLED brightness rule book as rip it up and throw it in the bin.

The traditional core OLED panels used by TV manufacturers for more than a decade have created colour by using two blue light-emitting layers sandwiching a third layer that combines the other red, green and yellow colours required to create a colour picture.

With their next-generation OLED TVs Loewe TV owners will notice the new super-bright display.

Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels are claimed to be brighter and have better colour reproduction than standard OLED panels.

The Loewe Super Premium TV’s use the new four-stack technology, will deliver peak brightness levels of 3700 nits – up from the 3000 nits achieved by the brand’s previous flagship OLEDs.

ChannelNews understands that four-stack OLEDs can hit full-screen brightness levels of 3500 nits, up from 3000 nits previously.

Also in the range is a $2,999 home theatre kit that can also we used with their new We By Loewe TV range that is part of Loewe’s affordable premium range for 2025.

According to Paul Riachi the CEO of Loewe distributor Indi Imports the brand is expanding their presence in the premium market.

“We are clearly an alternative to the likes of Samsung Sony and LG in the TV market due to our engineering, design and European heritage” he said.

“ What we now have is a premium European brand spanning both appliances and entertainment and retailers are recognising that the combination of European design and cutting edge technology whether it be in a coffee machine developed with a leading Italian coffee machine Company, we are able to deliver a premium offering from one brand that has been around for 100 years and has a wealth of experience in the premium market”.

“Retailers recognise we can deliver a true value proposition for both their customers and themselves”.

